Tyson vs Jones: Reddit Free Fight Odds, Time, Date, Live Stream and TV Info

Mike Tyson’s highly anticipated return to the ring against fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. will be shown live in the UK exclusively on BT Sport Box Office. Tyson, the former undisputed heavyweight world champion and the youngest man ever to win a heavyweight world title, will take on former four-weight world champion Roy Jones Jr. The exhibition match, presented by Triller, will take place in LA with YouTuber Jake Paul and former NBA star Nate Robinson, Badou Jack and Blake McKernon, Vidal Riley and Rashad Coulter who will fight in the build-up to Tyson v Jones Jr.

Tyson is considered to be one of the greatest heavyweights of all time, having won his first nineteen professional bouts by knockout, and becoming the first heavyweight to unify the WBA, WBC, and IBF titles in 1987. His opponent, Roy Jones Jr., made history himself in 2003, when he won the WBA heavyweight belt, becoming the first former middleweight champion to do so in 106 years. Mike Tyson is set to step into a professional boxing ring for the first time in 15 years. The 54-year-old former heavyweight world champion takes on fellow ex-heavyweight champ Roy Jones Jr., 51, in an eight-round exhibition match Saturday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Tyson has not fought professionally since June 11, 2005, when he refused to come out for the sixth round against Kevin McBride. Jones last fought on Feb. 8, 2018, when he beat Scott Sigmon by unanimous decision. Saturday’s bout will help launch Tyson’s new Legends Only League, which would stage events featuring retired superstars such as Tyson who would participate in pay-per-view events.

Tyson vs Jones Info

Start time: 8 p.m. ET; main card at 9 p.m. ET.

TV: PPV

Rules: Eight two-minute rounds, no headgear, 12-ounce gloves instead of 10-ounce gloves. No fans allowed in the arena. No official judges or official scorecards. No winner will be announced.

Main Card:

Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan Vidal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter

Preliminaries:

Jamaine Ortiz vs. Nahir Albright Irvin Gonzalez Jr. vs. Edward Vasquez Juiseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones

Tyson vs Jones – When and where?

The four-hour Tyson vs Jones Jr event will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, November 28. The undercard will kick off at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT and the main card will begin two hours later at 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

How to watch Tyson vs Jones from anywhere

We have all the details on how you can watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr in the U.S., Canada, UK, and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you’re currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won’t be able to watch the highly anticipated boxing match live. That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that’s back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. You can even test it out for yourself thanks to the service’s 30-day money-back guarantee. Looking for more options?

How to watch Tyson vs Jones in the U.S.

US viewers interested in watching the Tyson vs Jones showdown this weekend will need to purchase access to the PPV from the boxing streaming service FITE which has acquired the rights to show the event in both the US and Canada. Access to the PPV will cost you $49.99 and for the price, you’ll be able to watch the full card on your computer, mobile, and via smart TV streaming apps. Alternatively, you can also order the PPV from the TysonOnTriller website or from a number of cable providers including Xfinity, Spectrum, Cox, Verizon, DirecTV, or Dish for the same price.

Live stream Tyson vs Jones in Canada

As FITE has also acquired the rights to show Tyson vs Jones Jr in Canada, boxing fans up North will be able to purchase access to the PPV from the boxing streaming service for $49.99. However, just like in the US, you can also purchase the PPV from a number of Canadian cable providers including Rogers, Sasktel, Shaw, Bell, and Videotron.

How to watch Tyson vs Jones in the UK

Boxing fans in the UK will need to turn to BT Sport Box Office to purchase the Tyson vs Jones PPV as the network has acquired the exclusive rights to show the event. Fortunately, though, PPV access in the UK is a bit cheaper at just £19.95 though you will also need to be a BT Sport subscriber to watch. For the price though, you’ll be able to watch the Tyson vs Jones on your computer, on TV, and on mobile via the BT Sport app and BT will also offer replays of the fight. Tyson vs Jones will start a bit late in the UK with BT Sport Box Office’s coverage of the undercard beginning at 1 am GMT and the main card is expected to get underway between 4 am and 5 am GMT, so prepare accordingly.

Watch Tyson vs Jones in Australia

If you live in Australia and are a Foxtel subscriber, you’ll be able to purchase the Tyson vs Jones PPV from Main Event for $59.95. For those that have already cut the cord, the PPV is also available from the over-the-top streaming service Kayo Sports for the same price.

Australian viewers will be able to watch the undercard beginning at 1 pm AEDT and the main card at 3 pm AEDT on Sunday, November 29.

United States Tyson vs Jones jr coverage

In the US, primary coverage will be available through ESPN+ PPV or PPV purchased through the Fox Sports Go app. However, the broadcast rights are a tad bit more complicated than that.

To watch the pre-show and first part of the undercard fights, you’ll need access to either ESPN or Fox Sports 1. You can access either of these two networks with free trials to the following:

Sling TV

AT&T TV Now

Hulu with Live TV

United Kingdom Tyson vs Jones jr coverage

BT Sport Box Office is your go-to option to watch the heavyweight title fight in the UK. Access to the entire fight costs just £24.95 through BT Sport Box Office.

Australia Tyson v Jones Jr coverage

Australian boxing fans can turn to Main Event to stream the heavyweight title Tyson Vs Jones Jr live online.

Purchase Tyson vs Jones PPV access through Main Event for $49.95 AUD.

Canada Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr coverage

There are currently no broadcast rights for this Tyson vs Roy fight available to Canadian boxing fans. Your best options include either the Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr Fight free-to-air channels listed above or DAZN. DAZN Canada comes with a free trial, and you can then connect to the Italy server to access the entire fight.

How to watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr free online

In the US, UK, and most other countries, Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr will be locked behind a paywall. However, a select few streaming options internationally will broadcast all parts of the Tyson vs Jones Jr fight completely free. However, if you’re traveling abroad, you’ll need a VPN to unblock those streams.

The following streaming international services will broadcast the title fight (or more) for free online:

DMAX (Turkey)

PPTV (Thailand)

TVP Sport (Poland)

RPC-TV (Panama)

To watch the fights for free in the above countries, you’ll need to connect to a VPN server in those countries first, then connect to the stream. We’ve tested and verified that ExpressVPN unblocks Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr live streams from all of the options listed.

An alternative free option includes DAZN, which will be broadcasting the fight in:

Austria

Germany

Italy

Spain

Switzerland

Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson live stream

jake Paul and Nate Robinson can’t believe they’re fighting each other but the two celebrities are set to meet in a professional boxing match on the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr pay-per-view card on September 12, and each celebrity-turned-boxer revealed to Heavy just how “surreal” this whole thing feels even to the two men charged with participating in it.

Paul revealed to Heavy just how his next fight, which will be the 23-year-old’s second professional prizefight and third boxing match overall, came to be.

Paul vs Robinson Live Broadcast Video

Paul said Robinson's interview with TMZ is what sealed the deal in his mind. Surely, a celebrity like Paul with over 20 million subscribers on YouTube was used to random people calling him out to fight via social media, but Robinson seemed to go on a full-scale campaign for the fight.