Tyson vs Jones: Reddit Free Fight Odds, Time, Date, Live Stream and TV Info
Mike Tyson’s highly anticipated return to the ring against fellow legend Roy Jones Jr. will be shown live in the UK exclusively on BT Sport Box Office. Tyson, the former undisputed heavyweight world champion and the youngest man ever to win a heavyweight world title, will take on former four-weight world champion Roy Jones Jr. The exhibition match, presented by Triller, will take place in LA with YouTuber Jake Paul and former NBA star Nate Robinson, Badou Jack and Blake McKernon, Vidal Riley and Rashad Coulter who will fight in the build-up to Tyson v Jones Jr.
Tyson is considered to be one of the greatest heavyweights of all time, having won his first nineteen professional bouts by knockout, and becoming the first heavyweight to unify the WBA, WBC, and IBF titles in 1987. His opponent, Roy Jones Jr., made history himself in 2003, when he won the WBA heavyweight belt, becoming the first former middleweight champion to do so in 106 years. Mike Tyson is set to step into a professional boxing ring for the first time in 15 years. The 54-year-old former heavyweight world champion takes on fellow ex-heavyweight champ Roy Jones Jr., 51, in an eight-round exhibition match Saturday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Tyson has not fought professionally since June 11, 2005, when he refused to come out for the sixth round against Kevin McBride. Jones last fought on Feb. 8, 2018, when he beat Scott Sigmon by unanimous decision. Saturday’s bout will help launch Tyson’s new Legends Only League, which would stage events featuring retired superstars such as Tyson who would participate in pay-per-view events.
Tyson vs Jones Info
Start time: 8 p.m. ET; main card at 9 p.m. ET.
TV: PPV
Rules: Eight two-minute rounds, no headgear, 12-ounce gloves instead of 10-ounce gloves. No fans allowed in the arena. No official judges or official scorecards. No winner will be announced.
Main Card:
- Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr.
- Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson
- Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan
- Vidal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter
Preliminaries:
- Jamaine Ortiz vs. Nahir Albright
- Irvin Gonzalez Jr. vs. Edward Vasquez
- Juiseppe Cusumano vs. Nick Jones
Tyson vs Jones – When and where?
The four-hour Tyson vs Jones Jr event will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California on Saturday, November 28. The undercard will kick off at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT and the main card will begin two hours later at 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.
How to watch Tyson vs Jones from anywhere
We have all the details on how you can watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr in the U.S., Canada, UK, and Australia further down in this guide. However, if you're currently traveling or live in a country without an official broadcast option you won't be able to watch the highly anticipated boxing match live. That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can really come in handy. They allow you to virtually change the IP address of your laptop, tablet, or mobile to one that's back in your home country which will let you watch as if you were back there. VPNs are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of providing you with an additional layer of security when surfing the web. There are also a lot of options but we recommend ExpressVPN as our top pick due to its speed, security, and ease of use. The service can even be used on a wide array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, game consoles, etc).
How to watch Tyson vs Jones in the U.S.
US viewers interested in watching the Tyson vs Jones showdown this weekend will need to purchase access to the PPV from the boxing streaming service FITE which has acquired the rights to show the event in both the US and Canada. Access to the PPV will cost you $49.99 and for the price, you’ll be able to watch the full card on your computer, mobile, and via smart TV streaming apps. Alternatively, you can also order the PPV from the TysonOnTriller website or from a number of cable providers including Xfinity, Spectrum, Cox, Verizon, DirecTV, or Dish for the same price.
Live stream Tyson vs Jones in Canada
As FITE has also acquired the rights to show Tyson vs Jones Jr in Canada, boxing fans up North will be able to purchase access to the PPV from the boxing streaming service for $49.99. However, just like in the US, you can also purchase the PPV from a number of Canadian cable providers including Rogers, Sasktel, Shaw, Bell, and Videotron.
How to watch Tyson vs Jones in the UK
Boxing fans in the UK will need to turn to BT Sport Box Office to purchase the Tyson vs Jones PPV as the network has acquired the exclusive rights to show the event. Fortunately, though, PPV access in the UK is a bit cheaper at just £19.95 though you will also need to be a BT Sport subscriber to watch. For the price though, you’ll be able to watch the Tyson vs Jones on your computer, on TV, and on mobile via the BT Sport app and BT will also offer replays of the fight. Tyson vs Jones will start a bit late in the UK with BT Sport Box Office’s coverage of the undercard beginning at 1 am GMT and the main card is expected to get underway between 4 am and 5 am GMT, so prepare accordingly.
Watch Tyson vs Jones in Australia
If you live in Australia and are a Foxtel subscriber, you’ll be able to purchase the Tyson vs Jones PPV from Main Event for $59.95. For those that have already cut the cord, the PPV is also available from the over-the-top streaming service Kayo Sports for the same price.
Australian viewers will be able to watch the undercard beginning at 1 pm AEDT and the main card at 3 pm AEDT on Sunday, November 29.
United States Tyson vs Jones jr coverage
In the US, primary coverage will be available through ESPN+ PPV or PPV purchased through the Fox Sports Go app. However, the broadcast rights are a tad bit more complicated than that.
To watch the pre-show and first part of the undercard fights, you’ll need access to either ESPN or Fox Sports 1. You can access either of these two networks with free trials to the following:
- Sling TV
- AT&T TV Now
- Hulu with Live TV
- Video
- YouTube TV
United Kingdom Tyson vs Jones jr coverage
BT Sport Box Office is your go-to option to watch the heavyweight title fight in the UK. Access to the entire fight costs just £24.95 through BT Sport Box Office.
Australia Tyson v Jones Jr coverage
Australian boxing fans can turn to Main Event to stream the heavyweight title Tyson Vs Jones Jr live online.
Purchase Tyson vs Jones PPV access through Main Event for $49.95 AUD.
Canada Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr coverage
There are currently no broadcast rights for this Tyson vs Roy fight available to Canadian boxing fans. Your best options include either the Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr Fight free-to-air channels listed above or DAZN. DAZN Canada comes with a free trial, and you can then connect to the Italy server to access the entire fight.
How to watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr free online
In the US, UK, and most other countries, Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr will be locked behind a paywall. However, a select few streaming options internationally will broadcast all parts of the Tyson vs Jones Jr fight completely free. However, if you’re traveling abroad, you’ll need a VPN to unblock those streams.
The following streaming international services will broadcast the title fight (or more) for free online:
- DMAX (Turkey)
- PPTV (Thailand)
- TVP Sport (Poland)
- RPC-TV (Panama)
To watch the fights for free in the above countries, you’ll need to connect to a VPN server in those countries first, then connect to the stream. We’ve tested and verified that ExpressVPN unblocks Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr live streams from all of the options listed.
An alternative free option includes DAZN, which will be broadcasting the fight in:
- Austria
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- Switzerland
Jake Paul vs Nate Robinson live stream
jake Paul and Nate Robinson can't believe they're fighting each other but the two celebrities are set to meet in a professional boxing match on the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr pay-per-view card on September 12, and each celebrity-turned-boxer revealed to Heavy just how "surreal" this whole thing feels even to the two men charged with participating in it.

Paul revealed to Heavy just how his next fight, which will be the 23-year-old's second professional prizefight and third boxing match overall, came to be.
Paul revealed to Heavy just how his next fight, which will be the 23-year-old’s second professional prizefight and third boxing match overall, came to be.
Paul vs Robinson Live Broadcast Video
Paul said Robinson's interview with TMZ is what sealed the deal in his mind. Surely, a celebrity like Paul with over 20 million subscribers on YouTube was used to random people calling him out to fight via social media, but Robinson seemed to go on a full-scale campaign for the fight.
Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. Preview
Mike Tyson is going to reappear in-ring after a hiatus of 15 long years. ‘Iron’ Mike last fought against Kevin McBride in 2005. He lost the fight via RTD and hung up his boxing gloves, boasting a pro record of 50 wins and 6 losses. After 15 years, Tyson claims to have found the fire back, as he is ready to dance inside the squared circle once again. ‘The Baddest Man on Planet Earth’ had been teasing his return for months and linked himself with umpteen names including the likes of Evander Holyfield, Shannon Briggs, and even UFC elite Jon Jones. After massive speculations, Tyson finalized his bout against Roy Jones Jr. via face-time. The duo signed their respective contracts and energized the fans with an epic movie-like real-life scenario.
While many consider Tyson to be the favorite, Roy Jones Jr. has his fanbase, who believes ‘Captain Hook’ would defeat Tyson. Roy Jones Jr. retired from pro boxing two years ago in 2018, after he beat Scott Sigmon via decision.
Despite relishing on a four-fight win streak, Roy Jones Jr. decided to relinquish his journey. However, it’s 2020 and he is back again to set foot against Tyson. Roy Jones Jr. boasts a professional record of 66 wins and 9 losses. That said, the 51-year-old can impose a lot of threat to the 54-year-old Mike Tyson.
While fans continue to speculate the results of the high-voltage fight, the alarming heavyweights are seemingly getting ready for the upcoming action.
Where can I Watch Tyson vs Jones live stream the match?
The social media site Thriller will be airing the match. It will be on a pay-per-view basis, Mike Tyson Vs Roy Jones Jr. Live Sells has been officially set For $49.99 On PPV, Sept 12th It's set to be an all-star night as artists such as Snoop Dogg, Lil' Wayne, The Weekend, and Pitbull are going to be performing.
Tyson vs Jones Live Stream TV Channel:
There is a host of service providers that offer Showtime and other cable channels as part of their packages. In addition to cable TV providers, other sources such as YouTube and Play Station also offer a monthly subscription service that allows subscribers access to major cable TV channels. Online channels and live streaming is taking over from cable and satellite TV and it is just a matter of time before it becomes the norm in households around the world.
On What Channel Can I Watch Tyson vs Jones?
US cable channel ESPN PPV owns the rights to broadcast the fight in the United States. The PBC will offer the fight to US viewers via PPV (pay per view) and the estimated cost is likely to be around $49.99. BT Sports is likely to receive broadcasting rights in the UK and a host of other providers around the world are also expected to show the fight in their respective countries.
How to watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones live streaming platforms?
Not all fans like to watch their favorite sport and show with the aid of a cable connection. In the times of Internet Progression, they will find numerous online channels and streaming options. These services can allow you to watch the Tyson vs Jones fight live without any hindrance. Therefore, without any further delay, let’s check out and find the live streaming channels.
ESPN Official Channel
ESPN PPV is the main broadcasting rights holder in the US for the fight. The fight will be available for live streaming via the ESPN website, it will be offered on a Pay-Per-View basis. The estimated PPV price is expected to be about $49.99. A Pay-Per-View account will be needed in order to access the PPV live stream.
DirecTV:
DirecTV Now is a subscription service offered by cable company DirecTV. It gives users access to 65+ TV channels that can be streamed to your favorite device, all you need is a data connection. Subscriptions are available to customers that use DirecTV cable services and Showtime is one of the channels that are available.
Sling TV:
Sling TV is an online streaming platform that gives subscribers access to a variety of different tv channels. SlingTV has different subscription packages thus you can find one that has all of the channels that you need. Before signing up for a specific SlingTV package make sure that it features all of your favorite channels. Showtime is your one-stop shop for boxing, boxing fans need to make sure that they always have access to it.
PS Vue:
PlayStation Vue is a live streaming TV service offered by gaming giant, PlayStation. For $45 a month subscribers can stream all of their favorite tv channels to their favorite devices. Vue offers a 5-day free trial that boxing fans can take advantage of in order to gain access to Showtime. Since the fight is
available on PPV fans will still have to pay to view it even with access to PS Vue.
YouTube TV:
YouTube TV is a subscription service that gives its users access to all of the top US TV channels including ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN, ESPN+, and a host of other channels. Live TV can also be recorded to ensure that you never miss a moment of the action. If you plan on subscribing to YouTube TV make sure that Showtime is one of the channels that it carries.
Social media sites such as Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram will offer extensive coverage of the fight. This coverage will include fight stats, analysis, interviews, and much more.
Starting off with the basics, the official channels are one of the best ways to watch Tyson vs Jones Fight online. Yes, with official channels, you will get quality streaming along with some good features. However, with Reddit, you will have to invest some good time of yours to find those links.
How to watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Live from the USA and other parts of the World:
In case of location restrictions faced by users, they can subscribe to Virtual Private Network(VPN), buy a suitable package, and watch the game from their comfort. How to Subscribe to VPN services step by step guide.
- Go to the VPN site
- Select a package (monthly, bimonthly, six-monthly, yearly)
- Purchase the package by making payment.
- A step by step guide will follow.
- You will have access to the games.
USA:
Showtime is the official broadcaster of the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones fight Update in the US. Showtime has long been the leading boxing broadcaster in the United States. Showtime will offer the fight as a PPV option.
Canada:
Canadian fans won’t miss a second of the action come September. Showtime is available in Canada and Canadian viewers will be able to watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones fight either on Showtime or via Showtime’s live streaming service.
Australia:
The Tyson vs Jones fight online will be available as a PPV option on the Australian website mainevent.com.au and fans will have to fork out $49.95 in order to watch the fight in the early hours of the morning in Australia.
UK:
BT Sports is rumored to be the chosen broadcaster to broadcast the Mike Tyson vs Jones live fight in the United Kingdom. An announcement will be made closer to the fight about more in detail broadcasting channels etc.