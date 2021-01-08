Poirier vs McGregor 2 Live Stream Free UFC 257 Reddit Online Odds & Prediction

This is the right place to guide on how to watch Poirier vs McGregor 2 live stream online. All the fans who waits for a long time to watch UFC 257 McGregor vs Poirier 2 will surely enjoy a series of epic fights. The UFC 257 PPV is planned to occur in UFC Apex on January 23, 2021.

It was recently reported that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is looking at booking a Lightweight match up between two former interim title holders in Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier.

While the details were a bit sparse, including location and date, UFC President, Dana White, recently shed a bit more light on it.

During the “Contender Series” post-event press conference, the outspoken head honcho indicated that the fight will probably co-headline the upcoming UFC 257 pay-per-view (PPV) event

Where can I watch Poirier vs McGregor 2 Live Fight in the US ?

You can watch UFC Poirier vs Conor 2 part of ESPN+. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you the entire event, including the main event between Whittaker and Till. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course. They also have the full 30 for 30 documentary series back catalog, along with classic sports. You can see a large collection of past UFC fights on ESPN+ too.

UFC fans in the US will likely know that ESPN+ has the rights to all of the MMA promotion’s live events. Live stream Poirier vs Conor 2 Fight Live in the UK In the UK and Ireland, BT Sport has the exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events, including UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till tonight, when coverage of the prelims starts at midnight on BT Sport 1 and main card is scheduled to get underway in the wee hours of Sunday at 2am BST. While it’s a pay TV network, the good news for BT Sport subscribers is that it airs UFC action at no extra charge – as well as Fight Nights, even numbered UFC events, like the recent UFC 253, are now coming as part of standard packages. With no extra PPV fees required, UFC fans in the UK arguably are the luckiest in the world.

