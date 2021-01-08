Poirier vs McGregor 2 Live Stream Free UFC 257 Reddit Online Odds & Prediction
This is the right place to guide on how to watch Poirier vs McGregor 2 live stream online. All the fans who waits for a long time to watch UFC 257 McGregor vs Poirier 2 will surely enjoy a series of epic fights. The UFC 257 PPV is planned to occur in UFC Apex on January 23, 2021.
It was recently reported that Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is looking at booking a Lightweight match up between two former interim title holders in Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier.
While the details were a bit sparse, including location and date, UFC President, Dana White, recently shed a bit more light on it.
During the “Contender Series” post-event press conference, the outspoken head honcho indicated that the fight will probably co-headline the upcoming UFC 257 pay-per-view (PPV) event
Where can I watch Poirier vs McGregor 2 Live Fight in the US ?
You can watch UFC Poirier vs Conor 2 part of ESPN+. A subscription to the sports streaming service will get you the entire event, including the main event between Whittaker and Till. ESPN+ includes lots of live sports, when live sports are in action of course. They also have the full 30 for 30 documentary series back catalog, along with classic sports. You can see a large collection of past UFC fights on ESPN+ too.
UFC fans in the US will likely know that ESPN+ has the rights to all of the MMA promotion’s live events.
Live stream Poirier vs Conor 2 Fight Live in the UK
In the UK and Ireland, BT Sport has the exclusive broadcast rights to UFC events, including UFC Fight Night: Whittaker vs Till tonight, when coverage of the prelims starts at midnight on BT Sport 1 and main card is scheduled to get underway in the wee hours of Sunday at 2am BST.
While it’s a pay TV network, the good news for BT Sport subscribers is that it airs UFC action at no extra charge – as well as Fight Nights, even numbered UFC events, like the recent UFC 253, are now coming as part of standard packages. With no extra PPV fees required, UFC fans in the UK arguably are the luckiest in the world.
How to watch Poirier vs McGregor 2 live stream in Canada
In Canada, the broadcast rights for UFC Fight Night Poirier vs McGregor events are held by TSN, which can be easily accessed via your TV, online or by using the TSN app. Access costs as little as CA$4.99 a week or $19.99 a month, with coverage of the Poirier vs McGregor card starting at 7pm ET.
Live Stream Poirier vs McGregor 2 Online in Australia
Tune in from Australia and the best place to watch Poirier vs McGregor on Dazn. The british subscription service sometimes spreads its wings to other countries and right now, Australia is one of them.
Dazn offers 30 day trials allowing you to watch the event without having to pay a penny…if you cancel in time that is. You can also invest in a UFC Fight Pass if you know you are going to end up watching all of the MMA events happening this year…it will just be a more expensive option.
How to Watch Poirier vs McGregor 2 Live Stream Full Fight Without Cable
With advanced technology, there is a way to Poirier vs McGregor live stream content without a satellite dish and no wires. With a strong internet connection, you can easily access and stream the comfortable McGregor vs Poirier UFC fight in your home or your mobile device.
DirecTV Now
While you’re waiting for the McGregor Poirier 2 UFC Fight Night on June 27, you can subscribe to DirectTV Now and get access to hundreds of TV shows and movies as well as sports around the world.
Sling TV
With Sling TV and you can customize your TV channels and display what you want to watch with live coverage of the match for only $ 25 / month and if you subscribe in May you will be able to watch their free play through a free trial and cancel subscription soon.
Hulu TV
McGregor vs Poirier 2 Fight on Hulu TV will be live on / 44.99 / month only (which includes equipment installation, rentals among other services) along with other great TV shows, movies, and sports. Alternatively, once you subscribe, you will receive a free trial that you can unsubscribe from at any time.
YouTube TV
With YouTube TV you can not only access more than 50 plus channels but also Cloud DVR which means you can record the game and get caught up with it later or watch it again to analyze everything correctly.
Show Time Anytime
Fighting can be streamed with Showtime at any time, with applications that work on all smart TVs and are also available on mobile devices. Showtime’s streaming platform is free for Showtime subscribers and a $ 10.99 /
How to Watch Poirier vs McGregor 2 Fight night Stream Using VPN
You can watch McGregor vs Poirier fight by the FOX app from the FOX Sports supported countries in worldwide. Viewers who are outside of those countries, will not able to watch the McGregor versus Poirier Live fight in the traditional way.
Express VPN
ExpressVPN is reputable and #1 rated the best VPN in the world right now. You can watch McGregor Poirier rematch fight on many devices without hassle at once including Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, PC, Mac, iPhone, Android phone, iPads, tablets, etc. Express VPN has servers in 160 countries around the world. Check out the Express VPN.
(comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee)
Final Word
UFC 257 Poirier vs Conor Rematch fight is a mixed martial arts event produced by the Ultimate Fighting Championship that will take place on January 23, 2020 at UFC Apex in Las Vegas . In the world of MMA, one league stands tall above the rest, and that’s the Ultimate Fighting Championship.