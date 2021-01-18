The country is having to put up with another day of stage two load shedding

The boxing calendar is full of intriguing fights to close out 2020, but the one that stands out the most isn’t a championship bout. Instead, it’s something of a curiosity, an eight-round exhibition match between two of the sport’s all-time greats: Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. They will lace up on Saturday night at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Tyson, 54, hasn’t fought since an exhibition match in 2006. He had officially retired from the sport a year prior, capping off a career that saw him win 50 fights (44 by stoppage) and establish himself as one of the most vicious punchers ever in the heavyweight division.

Jones, 51, is a former multi-weight champion and was picked as the “Fighter of the Decade” for the 1990s by the Boxing Writer’s Association of America. He’s never quite been able to bring himself to step away from the ring, having fought professionally as recently as February 2018, when he beat Scott Sigmon by unanimous decision.

The two will fight under exhibition rules that might take the steam out of the event for some viewers. For others, it will be an opportunity to see if two of the best boxers ever can still conjure up some of the magic that made them legends. Two of the biggest names in boxing history will go head to head this weekend, as a former heavyweight champion ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson faces four-division champion Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition boxing match.

The 54-year old Mike Tyson will be returning to the ring for the first time since 2005 when he lost via sixth-round retirement to Kevin McBride. Considered as one of the best heavyweight boxers during his prime, Tyson won his first 37 bouts and held the WBA, WBC, and IBF heavyweight titles. Tyson holds wins over Larry Holmes, Michael Spinks, Frank Bruno, and Buster Mathis Jr.

Tyson vs. Jones Jr. Fight Info

When: Saturday, Nov. 28 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: Staples Center, Los Angeles

TV Info: BT Sports Box Office (the UK only, pay-per-view)



Tyson vs. Jones Jr. Odds

Tyson: 3/5

Jones Jr.: 8/5

Draw: 8/1

How Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. came to be In April of 2020, Mike Tyson appeared on an Instagram interview with Rapper T.I. and spoke about wanting to return to the ring for exhibition and charity bouts. Not long after, Tyson began to release videos of himself training for his impending comeback. In the videos, the 54-year old Tyson looked like he was in excellent shape and was still devastatingly strong and quick. For weeks, various names including former UFC champion Tito Ortiz and former rival Evander Holyfield have floated around as possible opponents for Tyson’s in-ring return. In July, it was revealed that former four-division champion Roy Jones Jr. had signed on to face Tyson in an exhibition bout. The bout was originally scheduled to take place on September 12th at the Dignity Health and Sports Park in California. The event was eventually moved to November 28th at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Live Stream – Free

Many boxing fans will be unable to muster up the cash needed to watch the legendary fight go down. Therefore, like previous events, several free streaming sites come into play which will help you watch the fight live as it goes down.

One of the best ways to watch a boxing stream for free is to use a VPN. But before we get into that, it’s best if you look up some guides on some of the more famous free streaming sites. However, finding the right stream for the match can be difficult. Despite this, reliable and free streaming services are great when it comes to professional events. Not only do they showcase excellent sporting events, they often offer them high quality with no difference in experience from the pay-per-view. To find the Mike Tyson versus Roy Jones Jr. Live Stream, you might have to do a little digging around as the matchday draws near.



Paid Stream

Boxing events are traditionally offered pay-per-view by satellite companies or other streaming services. But for the first time, a somewhat new app Triller has purchased the rights to stream this fight over their pay-per-view service in hopes of creating brand awareness. And suffice to say, it has worked out in their favor. And so, aside from standard pay-per-view channels, the fight will be live-streamed via the Triller app.

Given the latest insights, it seems apparent that in addition to the fight, Triller will be streaming a 10-part documentary series which will serve as a lead up to the fight itself. The content of the series is still unknown but it is sure to get fans hyped for the fight. Moreover, the documentary series is another play by Triller to bring in more subscribers onto their platform as the day of the fight draws near.

Therefore, if you’re willing to scourge up the cash to add to your collection of streaming services, Triller is the way to go if you want to consume every bit of content surrounding the Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. Live Stream.



TV Rights (Worldwide)

A small portion of the expected audience for the fight is to come from TV viewings. However, at the moment there have been no contracts or speculation about which television network will be purchasing rights to the fight and broadcasting it. However, as the date of the fight draws near, this situation is likely to change. But for the time being, no television networks are fighting to get a foot in for the rights to broadcast the fight.

How to watch Roy Jones vs Mike Tyson Live on Official Channel?

The Tyson vs Jones push belt is jointly allocated by ESPN PPV and Fox PPV. They will broadcast the rematch from the MGM Grand Garden. The Tyson vs Jones can be streamed by boxing fans. What Can be from the United States on FOX PPV and BT Sport Box Office can make the rematch public in the United States.

How to Watch On Roy Jones vs Mike Tyson Website

DAZN will stream the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr boxing live stream in the United States, Canada, Switzerland, France, Spain, and Brazil. DAZN is a channel that focuses on various sports events like football, boxing, basketball, baseball, hockey, golf, and many more. DAZN supports online streaming on laptops, mobile apps, game consoles, and smart TV.

How To Watch Roy Jones vs Mike Tyson Live Without A Cable?

Heavyweights Roy Jones and Mike Tyson will have a tiny match from their first scuffle in November 2020 on the summit of a year, which was confirmed as a split glamor.

Jones defends the heavyweight WBC championship next to Mike Tyson, the linear king. In their careers, both warriors remain unbeaten. Jones went all the way to two scorecards going into the 12th round and needed to win a knockout. He knocked Tyson by the side to be stuffy. But somehow Tyson got in the back to finish the round and win the split appeal.

Join DAZN and watch over 100 scuffle nights a year As, in addition, both men fought twice: Jones had Dominic Breazeale’s first-round knockout in May and Luis Ortiz‘s seventh-round KO. While Tyson had Tom Schwarz‘s second-round TKO in June, Otto Wallin was later defeated by a majority decision. Even after a deep gash in his right eye made it unclear whether he would be adequate.

For this skirmish, both fighters weighed in slightly heavier, as part of each team‘s plan. “You’ve got two of the two best heavyweights in the world, and when we’re talking about putting it all right now, we’re talking about the origin,” Jones said to a Jan. 25 press. “He continued considering a smirk,” I don’t know if [Tyson is] annoying to throw people off the game, or come in and try and throw me off, but it’s looking for a moving picture to hear and I’m looking for a lecture on February 22nd.

Tyson repeated his tormented feeling of winning, saying, “I do not admit that someone else will reach an agreement with me after heart and wish. Whether I am a gigantic puncher or not. ” I’m going to place my iron near Roy Jones’ subject. Here’s a complete guide to Tyson vs Jones breathing-streaming, including the mature start and how to get your hands on the pay-per-view.

How to Watch Roy Jones vs Mike Tyson Live Stream Online

Well, many eager fans have started looking for how and when to watch Tyson vs Jones Jr Boxing Match Live Stream. So here we have decided to share all the details regarding the streaming. This includes TV telecast to online streaming options.

In their first engagement in the exposure of the Boxing King unboxing the King for the bulk of the court exploit, Jones struggled for a split attraction but was dropped twice. When the USA, Tyson, put it on the American, Jones, to stop him in the seventh round. It was certainly an alternate scenario in the rematch.

Jones imposed his rematch clause after losing the decoration. Who predicted that the trilogy hit would unfold in the company of these fun heavyweights. While in the first two fights. the Boxing King was an underdog, he’s a -240 favorite at BetOnline for the trilogy brawl after the Bronze Bomber’s next victory at +200.

How to watch Roy Jones vs Mike Tyson Live on Channel?

The fight between Tyson and Jones was announced in March 2020. The pay-per-view designate let help to retain (ESPN and Fox) third shakeup telecast going harshly for channels. (BT Sports Box Office) That is in the United States and the United Kingdom. The coverage rights for the lawsuit are kept in the Australia Main Event. DAZN sports Tyson vs Jones Purse Payouts could be boosted by brawls in Germany, Canada, and Italy.

Tyson slant Jones’ third time of his boxing career, the scuffle is announced. In the heavyweight boxing profession, they both set up an improved archive. Jones gained ($ 4 million) from guaranteed maintenance in the first fight and Tyson earned ($ 3 million) in 2018. The purse is not revealed, but Mike Tyson won this era after the American heavyweight boxer (Roy Jones jr.) Again. Re-have the same opinion set for the third time.

ESPN+

ESPN + which is pronounced as ESPN Plus is an OTT platform founded in 2018. The ESPN+ is serviceable only in the United States of America. ESPN+ holds broadcasting rights for various sporting events which include cricket, football, golf, UFC, Tennis, and many more. The upcoming Tyson vs Jones Jr boxing live stream will be available on ESPN+.



Sky Sports

Are you residing in the UK? If yes, Sky Sport is not a new term for you. Sky Sports is a sports channel in the United Kingdom. From cricket, football, F1 action, tennis, and boxing, Sky Sports stream various other sporting events from all over the world. The upcoming Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr can be viewed live on Sky Sports. So if you are in the UK, subscribe to Sky Sports to enjoy boxing live streaming.



beIN Sports

beIN Sports is a famous sports network in the Middle East, the United States, and Europe. beIN Sports have various dedicated channels for football and various other sports. The network also has bought the rights for the various boxing matches. So you can subscribe to beIN sports if you wish to enjoy the legendary match – Roy Jones Jr vs Mike Tyson.



Sony Six

As we said earlier, India is a country with a lot of population and a love for sports. Sony has realized that and they have grabbed the broadcasting rights for MMA and boxing fights. The upcoming fight between Roy Jones Jr vs Mike Tyson can be viewed on Sony Six. So boxing fans from India need to tune to Sony Six and enjoy the match.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now for $ 8 a month provides Showtime as a combined-upon. If you are a subscriber to DirecTV Now. You can easily change the $ 8 to Showtime entry. But you will still have to pay the assistance to use the pay per view for the big broil. If you have never subscribed before, you will benefit from a hand to hand month of Showtime.

Sling TV

In addition, Sling TV provides Showtime for $ 10 a month as an expansion-upon advancement. Sling TV is the other cheapest base here, but it is very expensive to follow Showtime on your kit. In addition, for this process, you will need to dexterously find the maintenance for the battle through PPV. For Showtime, Sling TV provides 7 daylight forgive incidents, but you can use it for one cycle without help.

PlayStation Vue

Playstation Vue is the most costly option here. It starts at $ 45 a month and you have to pay a press on $ 9 a month to $ 54 a month unmovable to amount Showtime. If you are just trying to watch the Tyson-Jones flesh and blood brawl, this is not the best unorthodox one.

YouTube TV

If you are looking to watch the live Tyson vs Jones scuffle, YouTube TV is another costly choice. If you’re sad to go on Showtime to be sprightly to even watch the broil. YouTube TV costs $ 40 a month to earn an extra $ 11 a month. This is not the best possible choice.

How To Watch Roy Jones vs Mike Tyson Live Stream on Social Network

Well, there is news in the air, that the upcoming epic match will be aired via social media. If that’s true, we need to know the complete details of how to watch Tyson vs Jones live on Triller, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter. The complete details are shared below.

The fight will not be officially streamed on any of the mainstream social media sites, such as Facebook, Twitter, or YouTube. Although previous boxing matches have managed to garner millions of views on YouTube’s PPV, right now there aren’t any alternatives other than Triller for the Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. Live Stream

We also expect Tyson Jones Jr fight will come live on Facebook, Twitter, Reddit, or Youtube. If you are looking for tickets to the Tyson Jones Jr fight, you can visit this web site: www.viagogo.com. You can get here discount tickets, there are the ticket seller names Cheap Tickets that may have something in your budget as well.

Triller

Many of you might wonder what is Triller? Well, there is a new social media app in the market named Triller. It is an entertainment platform and social network. The users can make their videos and share on a platform similar to Tiktok.

It has been reported that the live boxing stream between Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr will be aired on Triller. Triller will be the official broadcaster for the match. There are also rumors that the match will be on pay per view basis. The subscription amount is not yet declared but it is expected to be between $30-$60.



Facebook

Everyone is familiar with Facebook. During pandemic situations, various sports streams are officially broadcasted via Facebook. But Tyson vs Jones Jr will not be officially streamed on Facebook. If you are lucky and find someone streaming the match on any Facebook page (it’s illegal), do enjoy it.



Instagram

If you are looking for Jones Jr vs Tyson live stream, finding a live stream is very difficult on Instagram. Instagram is a photo-sharing platform with a billion users. Even if you can’t find a stream on Instagram, the platform can be a source for live match updates. There are many enthusiasts who share stories regarding the updates. Go through the stories and stay updated with the match.

Twitter

Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr is surely going to be one of the epic matches of all time. Whatever big happens in the world, trends on Twitter. Finding a live stream is very hard on Twitter but you can stay updated with the match via Twitter. Find the hashtags trending and stay updated.

Reddit

There are several subreddits dedicated to streaming live sporting events. Notably, Redditors are catered to when it comes to full-fledged NBA streams, exciting NFL streams, intense MMA streams, eventful UFC streams, and boxing streams. Therefore, you can hope to catch a stream when you visit Reddit during the Mike Tyson versus Roy Jones Jr. Live Stream and hop onto one of the active links to enjoy the fight.

In addition to watching the fight, you will be able to chat and discuss with other fans, thereby allowing you to enjoy the full experience. The streams provided through the links in those subreddits are provided the night before the event itself and are completely free. Just join in and enjoy the show. Therefore, mark your calendars. Join the subreddits beforehand to partake in some interesting discussions leading up to the fights as well

YouTube

If you are looking to watch the live Tyson vs Jones scuffle, YouTube TV is another costly choice. If you’re sad to go on Showtime to be sprightly to even watch the broil. YouTube TV costs $ 40 a month to earn an extra $ 11 a month. This is not the best possible choice.

Roy Jones vs Mike Tyson Live Stream using a VPN

Regardless of a paid or free live stream, you might be region locked and not be able to watch the stream. This is where a VPN comes in to save the day. If you run into any problems streaming the fight on the night of the event, hop onto one of the following VPN services to hide your IP address and get access to the content you deserve.

Besides, even after the fight, you can continue to use these VPN services to get access to region-locked content on other streaming services and websites. Without further ado, let’s have a look at the top three VPN services you can use to watch the Mike Tyson versus Roy Jones Jr. Live Stream unfolds.

Express VPN

Any good VPN will get you access to region-locked content by masking your IP address. However, Express VPN takes it a step further by effectively securing all your traffic and enforcing strong privacy security practices. Therefore, if you need a VPN beyond just watching the Mike Tyson versus Roy Jones Jr. fight, and want to use one to secure your internet activity, Express VPN supports the OpenVPN protocol along with a simple interface to give it all.

IPVanish

IPVanish has servers across the globe thereby giving you access to virtually all the content you might want from region-locked streaming services. However, the main con against them is a cluttered interface with very few privacy options. Despite this, given that the VPN supports multiple connections and can mask your IP address globally, you can be sure to watch the Mike Tyson versus Roy Jones Jr. Live Stream without any worries. One thing to note though, IPVanish is yet to undergo a public audit, and so, if you are extremely concerned about long-term VPN solutions, you might want to investigate it more.

NordVPN

NordVPN is arguably the most famous one on our list and takes user privacy very seriously. After a recent breach in their security, they have seriously upped the ante when it comes to their security protocols and services to ensure that they are never hit again. Although leaning on the expensive side, NoreVPN hosts several server locations that have multihop and Tor connections, and pads everything under an easy-to-use user interface.

Regardless of the VPN services you choose, you will be able to hop onto a region-locked stream and enjoy all 8-rounds of this soon-to-be-legendary fight. Furthermore, once the stream is over, you can keep the VPN service to hide and secure your future online internet activity.

How Can You Roy Jones vs Mike Tyson Live Streaming Online From other Countries

On November 28, Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr, both in their 50s, will come out of retirement for an exhibition match. Here’s how you can watch the war from the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, and everywhere else in the world.

At present, this event will broadcast live through several streaming service options in a select few countries. Fight fans in the US, Canada, UK, Austria, Australia, Germany, New Zealand, and the UK can purchase streaming rights from PPV sources in those countries.

If you’re outside of those countries, you can still live stream this boxing event by connecting to a VPN server in the US or Canada and then purchasing the event through FITE. Of the available streaming options, FITE has the fewest restrictions and regularly hosts events for international audiences.

Roy Jones vs Mike Tyson Online Live Stream For USA

US boxing fans can watch the event either through FITE or by purchasing PPV access using one of the following options:

Xfinity

Spectrum

COX

Optimum

Verizon

DirecTV

Dish

Roy Jones vs Mike Tyson Online Live Stream For Canada

Tyson vs Jones is available in Canada through any of the following options:

Sasktel

Rogers

Shaw

Bell

Videotron

Purchase PPV access through your TV provider’s website or app.

Other countries for Roy Jones vs Mike Tyson live streaming

Not in the US or Canada? No worries! You can stream the fight using the following services:

Austria: Sky

Sky Australia: Main Event

Main Event Germany: Sky

Sky New Zealand: Sky Sport and Sky Sport Now

Sky Sport and Sky Sport Now United Kingdom: BT Sport Box Office

If you’re traveling abroad and have payment methods for any of these countries, you may be able to use a VPN to bypass geographic content blocks and stream the fight from anywhere.

Final Words

It’s tough to predict a winner between these legends and may not be a good way to watch this showboat match. It’s all about the boxing spirit, after all and making sure we get an entertaining performance from these legends.

Now you know what you need to know about Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. It’s time for Live Stream to mark November 28 on your calendar in anticipation of this historic moment. If Tyson’s attempts to bring back veterans through the Legends Only League in their sports pay off in the coming years we can see several more show matches. Until then, with this pivotal matchup between two excellent boxers coming out of retirement, watch history unfold with Triller or PPV.

While the success of the Legends Only League is very vital to the success of this case, it is an appreciative attempt to give back to the veterans and assist them in a positive light to return to their careers. So go ahead and have fun with Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. Oh, Live Stream!