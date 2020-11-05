Automotive Suspension Systems Market to increase by CAGR of 4.4% to reach US$ 66630 Million by 2026 Says Ameco Research

The global Automotive Suspension Systems market size is projected to reach US$ 66630 million by 2026, from US$ 51540 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.4% during 2021-2026.

The global Automotive Suspension Systems report will deliver a detailed analysis of factors that are affecting the growth of the global market. The provided quantitative and qualitative data in the report is collected through extensive primary and secondary research. The collected data is validated through industry experts and then compiled in the final dispatch report. The global Automotive Suspension Systems report provides a detailed analysis according to the particular region/countries. It covers the insights of the particular segment according to the country.

The report also provides a consumption and production overview of products that aid players in making strategic business decisions. The analysis also provided in terms of manufacturing cost structure analysis, labor costs, manufacturing expenses, and raw material cost in accordance with the respective market.

The global Automotive Suspension Systems market report will cover a complete study of the major region/countries such as the US, European Union, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Southeast Asia, and ROW and the one that accounts major revenue share in the target market and are expected to grow over the forecast period. The data provides detailed insights related to the production and consumption of the product according to the particular region/country.

The provided report covers the detailed value and volume of the product that is used in the end-use industries. It also covers the data on the players that hold the major revenue share in the target market. The company profile section covers the company snapshot providing detailed information of the company i.e. company website, establishment date, headquarters, etc. it also displays the information on the company presence across the globe and their sale according to the region through the pie chart. The detailed overview of the product/service offered by the company is covered in the report.

The report will deliver an overview of the competitive landscape along with the players position in the respective market and also the data related to the top five and the top three major players operating in the market.

Segment by Type

Passive Suspensions Systems

Semi-Active Suspensions Systems

Active Suspensions Systems

Segment by Application

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Two Wheelers

The major vendors covered:

Continental AG.

ZF Friedrichshafen

Tenneco

Magneti Marelli S.p.A

WABCO Vehicle Control Systems

Mando Corp.

Tenneco Inc.

TRW Automotive Holdings Inc.

BWI Group

Continental

KYB

Multimatic

SANLUIS Rassini

TrelleborgVibracoustic

ThyssenKrupp Automotive Systems

LORD Corporation

Major Points of Table Of Content:

Global Automotive Suspension Systems Market Research Report 2020-2027

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automotive Suspension Systems Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Automotive Suspension Systems Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Automotive Suspension Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Passive Suspensions Systems

1.4.3 Semi-Active Suspensions Systems

1.4.4 Active Suspensions Systems

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automotive Suspension Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

1.5.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

1.5.4 Two Wheelers

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automotive Suspension Systems Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automotive Suspension Systems Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automotive Suspension Systems Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Automotive Suspension Systems, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Automotive Suspension Systems Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Automotive Suspension Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Automotive Suspension Systems Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Automotive Suspension Systems Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Automotive Suspension Systems Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Automotive Suspension Systems Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Automotive Suspension Systems Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Automotive Suspension Systems Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Automotive Suspension Systems Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automotive Suspension Systems Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Automotive Suspension Systems Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Automotive Suspension Systems Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automotive Suspension Systems Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Suspension Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Automotive Suspension Systems Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Automotive Suspension Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Automotive Suspension Systems Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Automotive Suspension Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Automotive Suspension Systems Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Automotive Suspension Systems Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Suspension Systems Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automotive Suspension Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Automotive Suspension Systems Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Suspension Systems Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Automotive Suspension Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Automotive Suspension Systems Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Automotive Suspension Systems Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Suspension Systems Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Automotive Suspension Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Automotive Suspension Systems Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automotive Suspension Systems Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Automotive Suspension Systems Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automotive Suspension Systems Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Automotive Suspension Systems Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Automotive Suspension Systems Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automotive Suspension Systems Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Automotive Suspension Systems Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automotive Suspension Systems Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Automotive Suspension Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Automotive Suspension Systems Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Automotive Suspension Systems Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Automotive Suspension Systems Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Automotive Suspension Systems Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Automotive Suspension Systems Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Automotive Suspension Systems Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Automotive Suspension Systems Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Automotive Suspension Systems Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Automotive Suspension Systems Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Automotive Suspension Systems Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Automotive Suspension Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Automotive Suspension Systems Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Automotive Suspension Systems Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Automotive Suspension Systems Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Automotive Suspension Systems Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Automotive Suspension Systems Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Automotive Suspension Systems Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Automotive Suspension Systems Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Automotive Suspension Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Automotive Suspension Systems Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Automotive Suspension Systems Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Automotive Suspension Systems Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automotive Suspension Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Automotive Suspension Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automotive Suspension Systems Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Automotive Suspension Systems Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Automotive Suspension Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Automotive Suspension Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Automotive Suspension Systems Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Automotive Suspension Systems Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Suspension Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Suspension Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Suspension Systems Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Suspension Systems Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automotive Suspension Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Automotive Suspension Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automotive Suspension Systems Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Automotive Suspension Systems Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Suspension Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Suspension Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Suspension Systems Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Suspension Systems Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Continental AG.

12.1.1 Continental AG. Corporation Information

12.1.2 Continental AG. Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Continental AG. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Continental AG. Automotive Suspension Systems Products Offered

12.1.5 Continental AG. Recent Development

12.2 ZF Friedrichshafen

12.2.1 ZF Friedrichshafen Corporation Information

12.2.2 ZF Friedrichshafen Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 ZF Friedrichshafen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 ZF Friedrichshafen Automotive Suspension Systems Products Offered

12.2.5 ZF Friedrichshafen Recent Development

12.3 Tenneco

12.3.1 Tenneco Corporation Information

12.3.2 Tenneco Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Tenneco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Tenneco Automotive Suspension Systems Products Offered

12.3.5 Tenneco Recent Development

12.4 Magneti Marelli S.p.A

12.4.1 Magneti Marelli S.p.A Corporation Information

12.4.2 Magneti Marelli S.p.A Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Magneti Marelli S.p.A Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Magneti Marelli S.p.A Automotive Suspension Systems Products Offered

12.4.5 Magneti Marelli S.p.A Recent Development

12.5 WABCO Vehicle Control Systems

12.5.1 WABCO Vehicle Control Systems Corporation Information

12.5.2 WABCO Vehicle Control Systems Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 WABCO Vehicle Control Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 WABCO Vehicle Control Systems Automotive Suspension Systems Products Offered

12.5.5 WABCO Vehicle Control Systems Recent Development

12.6 Mando Corp.

12.6.1 Mando Corp. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Mando Corp. Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Mando Corp. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Mando Corp. Automotive Suspension Systems Products Offered

12.6.5 Mando Corp. Recent Development

12.7 Tenneco Inc.

12.7.1 Tenneco Inc. Corporation Information

12.7.2 Tenneco Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Tenneco Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Tenneco Inc. Automotive Suspension Systems Products Offered

12.7.5 Tenneco Inc. Recent Development

12.8 TRW Automotive Holdings Inc.

12.8.1 TRW Automotive Holdings Inc. Corporation Information

12.8.2 TRW Automotive Holdings Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 TRW Automotive Holdings Inc. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 TRW Automotive Holdings Inc. Automotive Suspension Systems Products Offered

12.8.5 TRW Automotive Holdings Inc. Recent Development

12.9 BWI Group

12.9.1 BWI Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 BWI Group Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 BWI Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 BWI Group Automotive Suspension Systems Products Offered

12.9.5 BWI Group Recent Development

12.10 Continental

12.10.1 Continental Corporation Information

12.10.2 Continental Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Continental Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Continental Automotive Suspension Systems Products Offered

12.10.5 Continental Recent Development

12.11 Continental AG.

12.11.1 Continental AG. Corporation Information

12.11.2 Continental AG. Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Continental AG. Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Continental AG. Automotive Suspension Systems Products Offered

12.11.5 Continental AG. Recent Development

12.12 Multimatic

12.12.1 Multimatic Corporation Information

12.12.2 Multimatic Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Multimatic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Multimatic Products Offered

12.12.5 Multimatic Recent Development

12.13 SANLUIS Rassini

12.13.1 SANLUIS Rassini Corporation Information

12.13.2 SANLUIS Rassini Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 SANLUIS Rassini Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 SANLUIS Rassini Products Offered

12.13.5 SANLUIS Rassini Recent Development

12.14 TrelleborgVibracoustic

12.14.1 TrelleborgVibracoustic Corporation Information

12.14.2 TrelleborgVibracoustic Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 TrelleborgVibracoustic Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 TrelleborgVibracoustic Products Offered

12.14.5 TrelleborgVibracoustic Recent Development

12.15 ThyssenKrupp Automotive Systems

12.15.1 ThyssenKrupp Automotive Systems Corporation Information

12.15.2 ThyssenKrupp Automotive Systems Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 ThyssenKrupp Automotive Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 ThyssenKrupp Automotive Systems Products Offered

12.15.5 ThyssenKrupp Automotive Systems Recent Development

12.16 LORD Corporation

12.16.1 LORD Corporation Corporation Information

12.16.2 LORD Corporation Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 LORD Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 LORD Corporation Products Offered

12.16.5 LORD Corporation Recent Development

…

