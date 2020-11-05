Medical Packaging Films Market Rising Trend, Demand and Business Outlook 2020 | Amcor Limited, Berry Global Inc., DuPont, RENOLIT

Medical Packaging Films Market research report provides market data for several segments such as technologies, services and applications across many geographical areas. Medical Packaging Films Market research analysis performed in this report hopefully lends a hand to businesses for the strategy planning related to production, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. A panel of skilled analysts, well-versed statisticians, knowledgeable research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and smart economists work carefully to generate such a great market research report for the businesses. Not to mention, various steps for gathering, analysing and recording the data and information have been utilized for generating the business report.

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- Amcor Limited, Berry Global Inc., DuPont, RENOLIT, Weigao group, Polycine GmbH, Covestro AG, Glenroy Inc., 3M, Wipak, TORAY INDUSTRIES INC., Klöckner Pentaplast, DUNMORE, TEKRA, COVERIS, Winpak Ltd., Bemis Company Inc., and Honeywell International Inc.

Medical packaging films can be defined as the materials used for the process of pharmaceutical packaging. Pharmaceutical packaging is used for the protection and covering of the products to be used by the consumers. It acts as a layer of protection from the external factors and environmental conditions till the product reaches the consumer for use from the point of packaging of these products.

Global medical packaging films market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 5.75 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 8.46 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing healthcare expenditure amid rising cases of chronic diseases and various disorders.

Increasing healthcare expenditure amid rising cases of chronic disorders and diseases is expected to drive the market growth

Rising demand for better quality and enhanced products for medical packaging films is also expected to drive the market growth

Vulnerability and instability in the prices of raw materials required for the production is expected to restrain the market growth

Stringent regulations and denial of packaging as an independent product by the authorities restrains the market growth as it requires pertaining to the specific needs of the manufacturers of healthcare market

By Material (Plastics, Aluminum, Oxides),

Product (High Barrier Films, Co-Extruded Films, Formable Films),

Application (Blister Packs, Bags & Pouches, Lidding, Sachets, Tubes, Others),

End-User (Pharmaceutical, Medical Device)

In August 2018, Amcor Limited announced that they have agreed to acquire Bemis Company Inc., with the combination of both the companies creating a global leader in packaging.

In January 2017, Berry Global Inc. announced the completion of acquisition of AEP Industries, with this acquisition resulting in expanded product portfolio and capacity to produce.

