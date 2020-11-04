Ceramic Tile Adhesives Market – Global Industry Analysis 2027

Ceramic Tile Adhesives Market: Creating Safer Walkways

Rise in urbanization and increase in shift of population from rural areas to urban areas are driving the demand for new residential construction in developing nations. This growth in demand for residential construction is boosting the demand for tile adhesives in developing nations.

Ceramic tile adhesive is an emulsion, which is in the ready-to-use state to be applied on building structures. These adhesives act as binders, protective colloids, and suspension & stabilization agents. Additionally, ceramic tile adhesives can be used as coating polymers and lubricity & workability enhancers in the building & construction sector.

These adhesives possess properties such as water retention at various temperatures, improved adhesion and cohesion, and flexibility.

Rise in Urbanization and Increase in FDI in Construction Industries Anticipated to Boost Ceramic Tile Adhesives Market

Civic infrastructure is developing at a significant pace across various geographies. Governments of developing countries such as India are striving to boost the construction sector in the country. For instance, the Government of India has launched a subsidy scheme for first-time home buyers. The scheme is known as ‘Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna.’ This is driving the demand for residential construction in the country, thereby propelling the demand for ceramic tile adhesives.

Movement of large amounts of population to urban areas for employment and better standard of living are also driving the demand for construction of infrastructure in developing countries. This is anticipated to boost the demand for ceramic tiles, thereby propelling the demand for ceramic tile adhesives.

Besides the traditional applications, ceramic tile adhesives are also used as coating polymers and lubricity & workability enhancers. Ceramic tile adhesives are also used to install countertops and backsplash. These adhesives are also employed to bond thin brick over fully cured concrete, cement backer board, cement mortar beds, cement plaster, cement block, gypsum wallboard, and exterior grade plywood.

Cementitious and Dispersion Segments to Offer Lucrative Opportunities

The dispersion segment is expected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Growth of the segment can be ascribed to the ability of dispersion to provide resistance to chemicals and help in improving the durability of the final product.

Dispersion-based tile adhesives require less amount of water and superior flexural strength, making them ideal solutions over other cement-based tile adhesives. These attributes of dispersion-based tile adhesives are projected to boost the demand for cement-based tile adhesives in the near future.

Increase in urbanization and FDI investment in the construction sector, typically in Japan, China, India and South Korea, are likely to offer significant opportunities to manufacturers of ceramic tile adhesives in these countries in the near future

Intense Competition from Counterparts and High Flammability to Hamper Market

Lack of awareness regarding the usage of ceramic tile adhesives for tile installations is one of the major restraints of the ceramic tile adhesives market in developing countries. Construction professionals in developing countries still use mortar as an adhesive for installing wall and floor tiles. However, increase in number of workshops and seminars conducted by construction material manufacturers has been driving the awareness about the benefits of using ceramic tile adhesives.

Rise in usage of wall papers and floor carpets in commercial and office spaces is also projected to pose threat to the ceramic tile adhesives market.

Asia Pacific Expected to Drive Global Ceramic Tile Adhesives Market

In terms of region, the global ceramic tile adhesives market can be split into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific is a leading consumer of ceramic tile adhesives, followed by Europe and North America. Rise in demand for decorative walls and ceilings in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K. is expected to propel the demand for ceramic tile adhesives during the forecast period. Additionally, increase in demand for residential construction in developing countries of Asia Pacific such as China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam is anticipated to offer lucrative opportunities to manufacturers of ceramic tile adhesives operating in the region.

Increase in FDI investment in the construction industry in developing countries of Asia Pacific is also expected to fuel the market in the region during the forecast period

Rise in demand for ceramic tile adhesives for renovation activities in developed countries such as the U.S. and the U.K. is estimated to augment the global ceramic tile adhesives market during the forecast period

Increase in demand for ceramic tile adhesives in Latin America and Middle East & Africa, led by the excellent bond and shorter set times of ceramic tiles adhesive, is likely to boost the ceramic tile adhesives market in these regions

Key Players in Ceramic Tile Adhesives Market

The global ceramic tile adhesives market is moderately fragmented, with the leading manufacturers accounting for approximately 30% to 35% share. Key players operating in the ceramic tile adhesives market include:

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Bostik SA

B. Fuller Construction Products Inc.Sika AG

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

BASF SE

Sika AG

Fosroc, Inc.

Synthomer Plc.

Morgan Ceramic Tile Adhesives

Building Adhesives Ltd

Norcros Group (Holdings) Ltd.

Brit Adhesives Ltd

Tile Magic (Pty) Ltd

BENFER SCHOMBURG SRL

Mapei U.K. Ltd.

ACT Australia PTY LTD

Global Ceramic Tile Adhesives Market: Research Scope

Global Ceramic Tile Adhesives Market, by Type

Cementitious

Dispersion

Reaction Resin

Others

Global Ceramic Tile Adhesives Market, by Application

Wall tile

Floor tile

Ceiling tile

Others

Global Ceramic Tile Adhesives Market, by End-use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

