Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market – What Factors will drive the Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market in Upcoming Years and How it is Going to Impact on Global Industry | (2020-2027)

Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market Overview:

Reports and Data has recently published a new research study titled Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market that offers accurate insights for the Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics market formulated with extensive research. The report explores the shifting focus observed in the market to offer the readers data and enable them to capitalize on market development. The report explores the essential industry data and generates a comprehensive document covering key geographies, technology developments, product types, applications, business verticals, sales network and distribution channels, and other key segments.

The report is further furnished with the latest market changes and trends owing to the global COVID-19 crisis. The report explores the impact of the crisis on the market and offers a comprehensive overview of the segments and sub-segments affected by the crisis. The study covers the present and future impact of the pandemic on the overall growth of the industry.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics market is consolidated owing to the existence of domestic and international manufacturers and vendors in the market. The prominent players of the key geographies are undertaking several business initiatives to gain a robust footing in the industry. These strategies include mergers and acquisitions, product launches, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, agreements, and government deals. These strategies assist them in carrying out product developments and technological advancements.

The report covers extensive analysis of the key market players in the market, along with their business overview, expansion plans, and strategies. The key players studied in the report include:

Abbott, AccuBioTech, BioMérieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Chembio Diagnostics, Danaher, EKF Diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Instrumentation Laboratory, Johnson & Johnson, Nova, PTS Diagnostics, Sekisui Diagnostic, Siemens Healthineers, Sinocare Inc., Sysmex Corporation, Trinity Biotech, Trividia Health Inc., QIAGEN and Quidel

An extensive analysis of the market dynamics, including a study of drivers, constraints, opportunities, risks, limitations, and threats have been studied in the report. The report offers region-centric data and analysis of the micro and macro-economic factors affecting the growth of the overall Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics market. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the growth prospects, market trends, revenue generation, product launches, and other strategic business initiatives to assist the readers in formulating smart investment and business strategies.

In market segmentation by types of Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics, the report covers-

Glucose Monitoring Products

Cardiometabolic Testing Products

Infectious Disease Testing Products

Coagulation Testing Products

PT/INR Testing Products

Activated Clotting Time (ACT/APTT) Testing Products

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products

Fertility Testing Products

Tumour/Cancer Marker Testing Products

Urinalysis Testing Products

Cholesterol Testing Products

Haematology Testing Products

Drugs-of-Abuse Testing Products

Fecal Occult Testing Products

Other POC Products

In market segmentation by applications of the Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics, the report covers the following uses-

Professional Diagnostic Centres

Clinical Laboratories (Outpatient Healthcare & Ambulatory Care Settings)

Hospitals/Critical Care Centres

Home Care

Research Laboratories

Other End Users

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019 – 2027

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Rising incidence of infectious diseases

3.2. Growing awareness among patients and physicians

3.3. Advance R&D facilities and new product developments by companies

3.4. Growing geriatric population

Chapter 4. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market Value Chain Analysis, 2017-2027

Chapter 5. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market By Product Type Insights & Trends

5.1. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Product Type dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.2. Glucose Monitoring Products

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, 2017 – 2027 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecast, by region, 2017 – 2027 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market By Platform Type Insights & Trends

6.1. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Platform Type dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.2. Agglutination assays

Chapter 7. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market By Prescription Mode Insights & Trends

7.1. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Prescription Mode dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

7.2. Prescription-based Testing

Chapter 8. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market By End Use Insights & Trends

8.1. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics End Use dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

8.2. Professional Diagnostic Centers

Chapter 9. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market Regional Outlook

9.1. Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market share by region, 2019 & 2027

9.2. North America

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Market Revenue Share by Manufacturers

Chapter 11. Company Profiles

11.1. Abbott

11.2. AccuBioTech

11.3. BioMérieux SA

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any queries regarding the report or its customization. Our team will make sure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

