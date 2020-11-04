Sports Technology Market Size Rising around US$ 35,000 Mn by 2027
According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, “The global Sports Technology market is expected to reach US$ 35,000 Mn in 2027 with a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027“.
The Global Sports Technology Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Sports Technology Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Sports Technology.
The global economy has an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various sectors facing difficulties like the Sports Technology market and its supply chain. The manufacturers face repeated operations with reduced capacity and shortages around the board. However, the need for reduced supply and continuous growth in order to cope with the pandemic is expected to increase the product deployment.
The segmentation covers every important aspect of the market that is essential for proper profiling and clarification. Additionally, the profiled region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and these regions are further bifurcated into their respective major economies for detailed analysis.
Along with these, for proper market understanding, the major aspects like economic, social, political, and environmental, along with the major regulations and standards in accordance with the Sports Technology market are covered. For the same, Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, and player positioning analysis are covered.
Competitive landscape is a vital feature which must be known to all key players. The report provides an overview of the competitive scenario of the global Sports Technology market to align both domestic and global competition. Market analysts have also outlined the overview and the main elements, including processes, production and product selection, of any major player in the global Sports Technology market. The study further analyses the companies based on main factors such as business size, market position, industry growth, sales, amount of production and income.
Market Participants
Ericsson, IBM, Fitbit, Cisco, Fujitsu, Oracle, NEC, LG, Sharp, SAP, Apple, Garmin, Sony, Samsung, Panasonic, Tencent, Activision Blizzard, Modern Times Group, CJ Corporation, and others.
Market Segmentation
Sports Technology Market By Technology
Device
Smart Stadium
Esports
Sports Analytics
Sports Technology Market By Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Basketball
Ice Hockey
American Football/Rugby
Tennis
Cricket
Golf
Esports
Others (Soccer, Swimming, Cycling)
Sports Technology Market By Geography
North America
- U.S
- Canada
Europe
- UK
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- Australia
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
