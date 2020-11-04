Sickle Cell Anemia Testing & Screening Market to Touch US$ 550Mn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, “The global Sickle Cell Anemia Testing & Screening market is expected to reach US$ 550Mn in 2027 with a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027“.

The Global Sickle Cell Anemia Testing & Screening Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Sickle Cell Anemia Testing & Screening Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Sickle Cell Anemia Testing & Screening.

The global economy has an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various sectors facing difficulties like the Sickle Cell Anemia Testing & Screening market and its supply chain. The manufacturers face repeated operations with reduced capacity and shortages around the board. However, the need for reduced supply and continuous growth in order to cope with the pandemic is expected to increase the product deployment.

The segmentation covers every important aspect of the market that is essential for proper profiling and clarification. Additionally, the profiled region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and these regions are further bifurcated into their respective major economies for detailed analysis.

Along with these, for proper market understanding, the major aspects like economic, social, political, and environmental, along with the major regulations and standards in accordance with the Sickle Cell Anemia Testing & Screening market are covered. For the same, Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, and player positioning analysis are covered.

Competitive landscape is a vital feature which must be known to all key players. The report provides an overview of the competitive scenario of the global Sickle Cell Anemia Testing & Screening market to align both domestic and global competition. Market analysts have also outlined the overview and the main elements, including processes, production and product selection, of any major player in the global Sickle Cell Anemia Testing & Screening market. The study further analyses the companies based on main factors such as business size, market position, industry growth, sales, amount of production and income.

Market Participants

Quest Diagnostics, BioMedomics Inc., STRECK, Silver Lake Research Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, PerkinElmer Inc., HEMEX HEALTH, Bio-Rad Laboratories, and Others.

Market Segmentation

Sickle Cell Anemia Testing & Screening Market By Technology

High-performance Liquid Chromatography

Hemoglobin Electrophoresis

Isoelectric focusing

Paper-Based Rapid Diagnostics

Lateral Flow Immunoassay

Point-of-Care Tests

Others

Sickle Cell Anemia Testing & Screening Market By Age

Adult Screening (25 to 60 years)

Newborn Screening (12 months and below)

Other Age Groups (1 to 25 & above 60 years)

Sickle Cell Anemia Testing & Screening Market By Sector

Private Labs

Government Labs

Corporate Labs

PPP

