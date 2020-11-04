Analysis of Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Electric Resistance Welding Pipes Tubes Market

Welded pipes are pipes that have welded seam across their length. Electric resistance welding (ERW) is one of the many processes of manufacturing welded metal pipes. This process is used to manufacture pipes and tubes with lower wall thickness. In ERW, a flat strip of the metal is passed through a series of rollers to mold them in a cylindrical shape. This cylindrical shaped pipe is then welded by passing a high frequency electric stream between the edges and forcing them together to make a bond. These pipes and tubes are used in various applications in industries such as building & construction, automotive, and oil & gas.

Increase in demand for ERW pipes and tubes in automotive and extensive use of these pipes and tubes in the building & construction industry are factors driving the ERW pipes & tubes market. This is prompting companies to increase the production of these pipes and tubes. Additionally, easy availability of raw materials is anticipated to boost the demand for ERW pipes and tubes in the near future.

The global ERW pipes & tubes market is witnessing technological advancements. Companies are constantly striving to develop new and better ways to manufacture these pipes. Development of new manufacturing processes of electric resistance welding pipes & tubes and applications is estimated to propel the market. However, the threat of substitution from seamless pipes is projected to hamper the market.

Based on material, the ERW pipes & tubes market can be divided into steel, copper & alloys, nickel & alloys, and others. The steel segment of the ERW pipes & tubes market is anticipated to expand at a significant pace owing to the increase in demand from emerging economies such as India and China.

In terms of application, the ERW pipes & tubes market can be segregated into oil & gas, infrastructure & construction, power generation, automotive, engineering, and others. The oil & gas segment of the ERW pipes & tubes market is anticipated to expand at a considerable pace due to the rise in demand for these pipes in upcoming oil & gas projects across the globe.

Based on geography, the ERW pipes & tubes market can be split into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is anticipated to constitute key share of the market during the forecast period. The ERW pipes & tubes market in Asia Pacific also estimated to expand at a considerable pace owing to the increase in demand for these pipes & tubes in infrastructure & construction and automotive sectors in the region. Middle East & Africa is likely to be an attractive region of the ERW pipes & tubes market during the forecast period due to the rise in demand for these in the oil & gas industry.

Prominent players operating in the global ERW pipes & tubes market include Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation, Arcelormittal S.A., JFE Holdings, Inc., and Tenaris S.A.

