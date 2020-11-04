Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the FinTech Blockchain market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on FinTech Blockchain Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the FinTech Blockchain market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

FinTech Blockchain Market by Provider (Middleware Providers, Application and Solution Providers, and Infrastructure and Protocol Providers), by Application (Exchanges and Remittance, Smart Contract, Payments, Clearing, and Settlement, Compliance Management/KYC, Identity Management, and Others), by Organization Size (Small- and Medium-Sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises), and by Vertical (Banking, Non-Banking Financial Services, and Insurance)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the FinTech blockchain market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2015-2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the FinTech blockchain market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the FinTech blockchain market on a global level.

This report offers a comprehensive coverage of the global FinTech blockchain market along with market trends, drivers, and restraints of the FinTech blockchain market. This report included a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces Model for the FinTech blockchain market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases and the secondary and primary research team of industry experts.

The study provides a decisive view of the FinTech blockchain market by segmenting the market based on provider, application, organization size, vertical, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2024. By provider, the market is segmented into application and solution providers, middleware provider, and infrastructure and protocol providers. By application, the global market is segmented into payments, clearing, and settlement, exchanges and remittance, identity management, smart contract, compliance management/KYC, and others. By organization size, the market is bifurcated into large enterprises and small- and medium-sized enterprises. By vertical, the market is segmented into banking, non-banking financial services, and insurance. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some of the key players profiled in the global FinTech blockchain market are AWS, Microsoft, IBM, Ripple, Earthport, Chain, Bitfury, Oracle, BTL Group, RecordsKeeper, Applied Blockchain, Symboint, Factom, Alphapoint, Abra, Coinbase, and Auxesis Group.

This report segments the global FinTech blockchain market are as follows:

Global FinTech Blockchain Market: Provider Segment Analysis

Application and Solution Providers

Middleware Providers

Infrastructure and Protocol Providers

Global FinTech Blockchain Market: Application Analysis

Payments, Clearing, and Settlement

Exchanges and Remittance

Smart Contract

Identity Management

Compliance Management/KYC

Others

Global FinTech Blockchain Market: Organization Size Segment Analysis

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Global FinTech Blockchain Market: Vertical Segment Analysis

Banking

Non-Banking Financial Services

Insurance

Global FinTech Blockchain Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

