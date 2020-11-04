Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Functional Food Ingredients market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Functional Food Ingredients Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Functional Food Ingredients market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Functional Food Ingredients Market By Type (Prebiotics, Probiotics, Proteins & Amino Acids, Phytochemical & Plant Extracts, Minerals, Carotenoids, Vitamins, Omega-3 Fatty Acids, and Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates), By Source (Natural Source (Animal, Microbial, and Plant) and Synthetic Source), and By Application (Food (Bakery Products, Dairy Products, Confectionery Products, Meat & Meat Products, and Infant Food) and Beverages (Health Drinks, Juices, and Energy Drinks)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 20182025

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the functional food ingredients market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2016, 2017, and 2018 along with a forecast from 2021 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the functional food ingredients market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities and threats to functional food ingredients market on a global level.

To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the functional food ingredients market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the functional food ingredients market by segmenting the market based on type, source, application, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2021 to 2026. By type, the market is segmented into prebiotics, probiotics, proteins and amino acids, phytochemicals, and plant extracts, minerals, carotenoids, vitamins, omega-3 fatty acids, and fibers and specialty carbohydrates. By source, the global functional food ingredients market is segmented into natural and synthetic. The natural segment is further segmented as plant, microbial, and animal. By application, the functional food ingredients market is segmented into food and beverages. Food segment is further classified into bakery products, dairy products, confectionery products, meat and meat products, and infant food. Beverage segment is further classified into energy drinks, health drinks, and juices.

The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa with its further segmentation into major countries including the U.S., Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India, and Brazil.

Some major players of the global functional food ingredients market are Cargill, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Dow Du Pont, BASF SE, Arla Foods, Royal Cosun, Ingredion Incorporated, Arla Foods, Tate & Lyle, Ajinomoto, Kerry Group, BENEO, Chr. Hansen, Kemin Industries, and Roquette FrÃ¨res.

This report segments the global functional food ingredients market into:

Global Functional Food Ingredients Market: Type Analysis

Probiotics

Proteins and Amino Acids

Phytochemical and Plant Extracts

Prebiotics

Fibers and Specialty Carbohydrates

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Carotenoids

Vitamins

Minerals

Global Functional Food Ingredients Market: Source Analysis

Natural

Animal

Microbial

Plant

Synthetic

Global Functional Food Ingredients Market: Application Analysis

Food

Dairy Products

Bakery Products

Confectionery Products

Meat and Meat Products

Infant Food

Beverages

Energy Drinks

Juices

Health Drinks

Global Functional Food Ingredients Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

