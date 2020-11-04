Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market by Technology (Text-to-Speech and Speech Recognition), by Application (Chatbots and Smart Speakers), by End-Use (Private and Commercial), and by Industry Vertical (Retail, BFSI, Automotive, Travel & Tourism, Government Sector, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 20182025

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Intelligent Virtual Assistant market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Intelligent Virtual Assistant market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report analyzes and forecasts the intelligent virtual assistant market on a global and regional level. The study offers historical data for 2016, 2017, and 2018 along with forecast from 2021 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion). The assessment of intelligent virtual assistant market dynamics gives a brief insight into the drivers and restraints for the intelligent virtual assistant market along with the impact they have on the demand over the years to come. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the intelligent virtual assistant market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the intelligent virtual assistant market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of leading vendors operating in the intelligent virtual assistant market. To understand the competitive landscape in the intelligent virtual assistant market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a crucial view of the intelligent virtual assistant market by segmenting the market based on technology, application, end-use, industry vertical, and region. All the segments of the intelligent virtual assistant market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2021 to 2026. Based on technology, the global intelligent virtual assistant market is segmented into text-to-speech and speech recognition. Chatbots and smart speakers form the application segment of the global intelligent virtual assistant market. Private and commercial sectors comprise the end-use segment of the intelligent virtual assistant market. The industry vertical segment includes retail, BFSI, automotive, travel and tourism, government sector, and others. The regional segmentation comprises the current and forecast demand for the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe of the intelligent virtual assistant market with further division into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Brazil, and Argentina, among others.

Some key players of the global intelligent virtual assistant market include Microsoft Corporation, Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Nuance Communications Inc., Next IT Corporation, IBM Corporation, Amazon, Inc., eGain Communications Corp., Artificial Solutions Ltd., and Speaktoit Inc., among others.

This report segments the global intelligent virtual assistant market into:

Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market: Technology Analysis

Text-To-Speech

Speech Recognition

Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market: Application Analysis

Chatbots

Smart Speakers

Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market: End-Use Analysis

Private

Commercial

Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market: Industry Vertical Analysis

Retail

BFSI

Automotive

Travel and Tourism

Government Sector

Others

Global Intelligent Virtual Assistant Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

