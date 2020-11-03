Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Automation market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Industrial Automation Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Industrial Automation market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the industrial automation market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2020 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the industrial automation market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the industrial automation market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the industrial automation market, we have included the competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein type, technology, and end-user segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new technology launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, technology and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on the global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers price trend analysis, type portfolio of various companies according to the region.

The study provides a decisive view of the industrial automation market by segmenting the market based on type, technology, end-user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2024. The regional segmentation includes the historic and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. This segmentation includes demand for industrial automation market based on all segments in all the regions and countries.

Some of the most important market players in the global industrial automation market are FANUC Corporation, Voith GmbH., ABB Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Toshiba Machine Corporation Ltd., Emerson Electric Company, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, General Electric Company, Rockwell Automation, Inc., and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation among others.

This report segments the global industrial automation market as follows:

Global Industrial Automation Market: Type Segment Analysis

Programmable Automation

Fixed Automation

Global Industrial Automation Market: Technology Segment Analysis

Programmable Automation Controller (PAC)

Supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA)

Distributed Control System (DCS)

Programmable Logic Controller (PLC)

Human Machine Interface (HMI)

Global Industrial Automation Market: End-user Segment Analysis

Oil & Gas

Machine Manufacturing

Electrical & Electronics

Aerospace & Defense

Chemical

Pharmaceuticals

Automotive & Transportation

Food & Beverages

Mining & Metals

Electric Power Generation

Global Industrial Automation Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

