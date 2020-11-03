Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Thermal Insulation market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Thermal Insulation Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Thermal Insulation market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the thermal insulation market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2015-2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on volume (Kilotons) and revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the thermal insulation market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the thermal insulation market on a global level.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of global thermal insulation market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the thermal insulation market. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research team of industry experts.

The study provides a decisive view of the thermal insulation market by segmenting the market based on product, foam, end-user, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2024. Based on product, the segmentation is done as fibrous material, cellular material, and granular material. Based on foam, the segment is divided into the rigid board, rigid foam/foam board, sprayed foam, loose fillers, flexible foam, barriers, batts, and others. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into building & construction, aerospace & aviation, oil & gas, mechanical systems, automotive, clothing, industrial, and others. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each region has been further segmented into countries such as the U.S., the UK, France, Germany, China, India, Japan, and Brazil.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global thermal insulation market such as Asahi Kasei Corporation, Kingspan Group PLC, Johns Manville, Covestro AG, The Dow Chemicals Company, Armacell, Insulcon Group, Isolatek International, BASF SE, Owens Corning, Saint-Gobain S.A., and Saint-Gobain S.A., amongst others.

Thermal Insulation Market: Product Segment Analysis

Cellular Material

Fibrous Material

Granular Material

Thermal Insulation Market: Foam Segment Analysis

Rigid Board,

Rigid Foam/Foam Board

Flexible Foam

Sprayed Foam

Batts

Loose Fillers

Barriers

Others

Thermal Insulation Market: End-User Segment Analysis

Building & Construction

Oil & Gas

Aerospace & Aviation

Mechanical Systems

Clothing

Automotive

Industrial

Others

Thermal Insulation Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

