Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Retail Automation market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Retail Automation Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Retail Automation market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Retail Automation Market by Product (Point of sale, Barcode and RFID, ESL, Camera, AGV, ASRS, and Automated conveyor), by Type (Vending machines, Service kiosks, Retail kiosk, Self checkout, Retail apps, and Retail operations), and by End-User (Hypermarket, Supermarket, Convenience stores, Fuel stations, and Retail pharmacies)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the retail automation market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2015-2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the retail automation market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the retail automation market on a global level.

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global retail automation market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the retail automation market. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and the product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape of the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research team of industry experts.

The study provides a decisive view of the retail automation market by segmenting the market based on product, type, end-user, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and the future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2024. Based on product, the segmentation of the retail automation market includes point of sale, barcode and RFID, ESL, camera, AGV, ASRS, and automated conveyor. Based on the type, the segmentation of retail automation market includes vending machines, service kiosks, retail kiosk, self checkout, retail apps, and retail operations. Base on end-user, the segmentation of retail automation market comprises hypermarket, supermarket, convenience stores, fuel stations, and retail pharmacies. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each region has been further segmented into countries such as the U.S., the UK, France, Germany, China, India, Japan, and Brazil.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global retail automation market such as ZIH Corp., Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions, Inc., Pricer, Outerwall Inc., NCR Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Fujitsu Limited, First Data Corporation, Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated, and Datalogic S.P.A.

The report segments the global retail automation market as follows:

Retail Automation Market: Product Segment Analysis

Point of sale

Barcode and RFID

ESL

Camera

AGV

ASRS

Automated conveyor

Retail Automation Market: Type Segment Analysis

Vending machines

Service kiosks

Retail kiosk

Self checkout

Retail apps

Retail operations

Retail Automation Market: End-User Segment Analysis

Hypermarket

Supermarket

Convenience stores

Fuel stations

Retail pharmacies

Retail Automation Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Retail Automation in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Retail Automation Market by Product (Point of sale, Barcode and RFID, ESL, Camera, AGV, ASRS, and Automated conveyor), by Type (Vending machines, Service kiosks, Retail kiosk, Self checkout, Retail apps, and Retail operations), and by End-User (Hypermarket, Supermarket, Convenience stores, Fuel stations, and Retail pharmacies)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580