Digital Freight Brokerage Market by Type (Roadway, Seaway, Airway, and Railway) and by Vertical (Food and Beverages, Automotive, Retail & E-commerce, Healthcare, Manufacturing, and Others (Defense, Aerospace, etc.))-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Digital Freight Brokerage Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Digital Freight Brokerage market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the digital freight brokerage market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data for 2016, base year data of 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the digital freight brokerage market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the digital freight brokerage market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the digital freight brokerage market, we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein the type and vertical segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new technology launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, technology and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on the global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers price trend analysis, the product portfolio of various companies according to the region.

The study provides a decisive view of the digital freight brokerage market by segmenting the market based on type, vertical, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2026. Based on the type, the market is segmented into roadway, seaway, airway, and railway. Based on vertical, the digital freight brokerage market is segmented into food and beverages, automotive, healthcare & e-commerce, manufacturing, and others (defense, aerospace, etc.) The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa with its further categorization into major countries including the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Brazil, etc. This segmentation includes demand for digital freight brokerage market based on the individual type and verticals in all the regions and countries.

The report also includes detailed profiles of end players such as Echo Global Logistics Inc., Coyote Logistics, Transfix, LLC, Convoy, Cargomatic Inc., Trucker Path Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc., Cargocentric Inc., Uber Freight and TGMatrix Limited.

This report segments the global digital freight brokerage market as follows:

Global Digital Freight Brokerage Market: Type Segment Analysis

Roadway

Seaway

Airway

Railway

Global Digital Freight Brokerage Market: vertical Segment Analysis

Food and Beverages

Automotive

Healthcare & e-commerce

Manufacturing

Others (Defense, Aerospace, etc.)

Global Digital Freight Brokerage Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

