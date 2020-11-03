Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industry 4.0 market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Industry 4.0 Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Industry 4.0 market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the industry 4.0 market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2015-2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the industry 4.0 market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the industry 4.0 market on a global level.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global industry 4.0 market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the industry 4.0 market. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary, and the primary research team of industry experts.

The study provides a decisive view of the industry 4.0 market by segmenting the market based on technology, vertical, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2024. Based on technology, the market is segmented into industrial robotics, cybersecurity, internet of things (IoT), 3D printing, advanced human-machine interface (HMI), big data, augmented reality & virtual reality, and artificial intelligence. The vertical is segmented into automotive, electrical & electronics equipment, industrial equipment, aerospace, chemical & materials, food & agriculture, oil & gas, energy & power, healthcare, and others. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each region has been further segmented into countries such as the U.S., the UK, France, Germany, China, India, Japan, and Brazil.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global industry 4.0 market such as International Business Machines Corporation, ABB Inc., Stratasys, Ltd., Alphabet Inc., General Electric Company, Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Cisco Systems, and others.

The report segments the global industry 4.0 market as follows:

Industry 4.0 Market: Technology Analysis

Industrial Robotics

Cybersecurity

Internet of Things (IoT)

3D Printing

Advanced Human“Machine Interface (HMI)

Big Data

Augmented Reality & Virtual Reality

Artificial Intelligence

Industry 4.0 Market: Vertical Analysis

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics Equipment

Industrial Equipment

Aerospace

Chemical & Materials

Food & Agriculture

Oil & Gas

Energy & Power

Healthcare

Others

Industry 4.0 Market: Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

