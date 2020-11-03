EMI Shielding Market by Component (EMI Shielding Tapes & Laminates, Conductive Coatings & Paints, Metal Shielding, Conductive Polymers, and EMI/EMC Filters), by Method (Radiation and Conduction), and by End-use Industry (Consumer Electronics, Telecom & IT, Automotive, Healthcare, Defense & Aerospace, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the EMI Shielding market.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the EMI shielding market on a global, regional level. The study provides historical information for 2015-2017 with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD billion). The complete study covers the key drivers and restraints for the EMI shielding market. It also provides the impact of the market within the forecast period. Furthermore, the study also includes the opportunities accessible within the EMI shielding market on a global level.

In order to offer the users of this report, a comprehensive read of the EMI shielding market, we have enclosed the detailed value chain analysis. To know the competitive landscape within the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the EMI shielding market has additionally been enclosed within the study. The study includes a market attractiveness analysis, where all segments are benchmarked supported their market size, rate, and general attractiveness.

The study also includes the market share of the key participants operating in the EMI shielding market across the globe. Besides, the report covers the strategic development together with acquisitions & mergers, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures and regional growth of key players within the market on a regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view of the EMI shielding market by segmenting the market based on its segmentation. The segmentation included component, method, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2024. Based on the component, the global EMI shielding included in this study is EMI shielding tapes & laminates, conductive coatings & paints, metal shielding, conductive polymers and EMI/EMC filters. The global EMI shielding market segmented on the basis of method includes radiation and conduction. Based on the end-use industry, global EMI shielding included in this study is consumer electronics, telecom & IT, automotive, healthcare, defense & aerospace and others. Additionally, the regional classification includes the key countries and regions such as Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

The study provides the exhaustive company profiles of the EMI shielding market along with the in-depth description of players. Some of the key manufacturers included in the study are Chomerics, RTP Company, 3M Company, Tech-Etch Inc., ETS-Lindgren, Laird Plc., Schaffner Holding AG, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, PPG Industries Inc., Kitagawa Industries Co., Ltd., and Leader Tech Inc. among others.

The report segments the global EMI shielding market as:

Global EMI Shielding Market: Component Analysis

EMI Shielding Tapes & Laminates

Conductive Coatings & Paints

Metal Shielding

Conductive Polymers

EMI/EMC Filters

Global EMI Shielding Market: Method Analysis

Radiation

Conduction

Global EMI Shielding Market: End-Use Industry Analysis

Consumer Electronics

Telecom & IT

Automotive

Healthcare

Defense & Aerospace

Others

Global EMI Shielding Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

