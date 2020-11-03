Upturn: Organic Food Market is foreseen to generate a revenue of $4,16,074.6 million by 2027

As per a report by Research Dive, the global organic food market is foreseen to generate a revenue of $4,16,074.6 million by 2027.

The idea of swapping everyday food items with organic foods has grabbed a lot of attention in the past few years, due to the growing awareness about the need to consume healthy foods and their benefits. Moreover, rising initiatives by big brands and government bodies to promote and support organic food production and consumption is boosting the growth of the organic food sector. In addition, the rise of deadly COVID-19 pandemic has fast-paced the growth of this sector.

Organic foods are the most trending buzz in the food sector these days. Genetically modified organism (GMO)-free food content, nutrient richness, zero growth hormones and antibiotics, less usage of pesticides, enhanced level of freshness, and improved environmental permanence are major reasons for the rising adoption of organic foods.

Organic foods are different from traditionally produced food because these food items are either grown under a natural system without the addition of artificial fertilizers or they are processed and made from organically formed raw materials.

Growing Demand for Organic Foods

A sudden surge in the health concerns among people and rise in awareness about the health benefits of organic foods have skyrocketed the sales of organic foodstuffs. Moreover, with the growing innovations and rising demand, the organic food sector is yet to experience a full-fledged evolution. Rise in the e-commerce platforms has performed as a catalyst for the organic food sector to reach out to people, and the statistics are only showing an upward drift ever since 2013.

Millennials are hunting for new choices for an improved lifestyle and healthier living which is also boosting the demand for organic foodstuffs. Moreover, the growing media coverage on organic food trends and healthy eating by bloggers on social media such as Instagram – is inspiring people to adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Recent Trends in the Organic Food Sector

The Government of India is promoting and encouraging organic farming by offering financial support to farmers for adopting organic farming. Numerous government policies such as National Food Security Mission (NFSM), Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture (MIDH), Mission for Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA), and Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) have been executed to encourage the organic food production. The Indian government has also executed the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) which includes approval programs for certification bodies, policies for organic production, promotional campaigns for organic farming, and many more.

Moreover, according to the U.S. Families’ Organic Attitudes and Beliefs Survey (2017) survey, America’s 75 million millennials are now consuming organic foods. In addition, people in the age group of 18 to 34 years are the biggest group of organic food purchasers in America. At present, only 25% of millennials are parents, this will rise to 80% in the next 10 to 15 years, which can be a game-changer for the organic food sector.

Furthermore, as per the 2020 Organic Industry Survey released by the Organic Trade Association, people are consuming more organic foods and using more organic food items than earlier. In March 2019, Symrise , a major producer of flavors and fragrances, has introduced a collection of certified organic, Non-GMO Project verified flavors mainly for millennial consumers.

Moreover, in May 2019, Nestle India, the World’s major food and beverage brand, has announced its foray into the organic food sector. In addition, in April 2020, Arla Foods Ingredients, a foremost whey ingredient provider for baking, infant nutrition, medical applications, dairy, and sports nutrition, has introduced the first-ever organic micellar casein isolate for aiding manufacturers to cope with the demand for natural, organic, and functional protein foodstuffs. Additionally, in July 2020, Phalada Pure and Sure, India’s foremost organic food producer, has developed an amusingly refreshing organic coconut water drink . This newly developed energizer is loaded with vital nutrients and a significant amount of calcium, potassium, electrolytes, and magnesium.

The Way Ahead for the Organic Food Sector

The coronavirus catastrophe has created a sudden rise in the demand for organic and sustainable foods. The sales of organic foods have seen a hefty increase all across the world due to rising awareness about consuming healthy food.

As per a report by Research Dive, the global organic food market is foreseen to generate a revenue of $4,16,074.6 million by 2027. The only challenge for the organic food sector is to maintain the supply as and when the demand surges even more in the future period. However, it is undeniable that the organic food sector is here to stay for ages and observe growth in the coming years.

