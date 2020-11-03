Global Food Ingredients Sterilization Market is Anticipated to Grow at a Noteworthy Rate Despite the COVID-19 Outbreak

The COVID-19 pandemic is anticipated to marginally impact the global food ingredients sterilization market growth in 2020. In this emergency situation, growing awareness among the consumers about food safety due to increasing number of foodborne diseases, because of improper maintenance of food products. However, globally the food and beverage sector is experiencing decline due to rapid spreading of novel coronavirus. It has affected the industrial activities, disruption in raw material supply and demand as well as uncertain customer demand for food services. These factors are eventually impacting the global food ingredients stabilization market in the pandemic period.

Furthermore, governments are taking initiatives to support the food processing sector to sustain during this crisis period. For example, Canada government has announced financial support of $469.4 million fund for fish harvesters to help Canada’s fish harvesters, especially who are facing economic crisis due to pandemic period. Similarly, the government also released Canadian seafood stabilization fund of $62.5 million to support seafood processing sector. During this unprecedented situation, we are helping the market players in understanding the impact of COVID-19 on the global food ingredients sterilization market.

As per a new study conducted by Research Dive, the global food ingredients sterilization market is estimated to experience a healthy growth throughout the forecast years from 2019-2027. The global market classification is done on the basis of ingredients, sterilization method and region. This study delivers detailed information about drivers, opportunities, restraints, segmentation analysis and key participants of the market.

Factors affecting market growth

According to this study, increasing consciousness of food safety along with rising demand for packaged food products across the globe are the major drivers for the growth of the market. However, stringent government regulations on the approval of products and increasing demand for organic or fresh foods are expected to restrict the food ingredients sterilization market growth.

Meat & poultry ingredients and Heat sterilization method segments are generated for majority of the market share in 2019

By ingredient, the global market has been classified into dried fruits & vegetables, spices, herbs, &seasonings, meat & poultry, cereals & pulses, dairy ingredients, seafood and tea blends. Among these, meat & poultry segment accounted for majority of the food ingredients sterilization market share in the previous years and is estimated to continue its growth in the forecast years. Wide usage of sterilization treatment methods for meat & poultry products to remove micro-organisms and help to store for longer periods due to growing number meat consumers and increasing demand for processing foods. This factors is expected to drive the market growth in the forecast years. Spices, herbs & seasonings segment will experience a notable growth and is expected to grow at faster rate during the forecast years.

On the basis of sterilization method, the global market has been segmented into heat, moisture, radiation and others. In these, heat sterilization method generated the highest food ingredients sterilization market size in 2019 and is projected to grow at a healthy rate throughout the estimated timeframe. Extensive usage of heat sterilization method due to it is one of the major and effective technique in food processing industry to eliminate unfavorable enzyme and bacteria activity by thermal processing of foods. This factor will fuels demand for heat sterilization method, which will boost the market growth in the forecast years.

Food ingredients sterilization market, Regional outlook

The global market size has been dominated by North America region in the previous years and is expected to continue its growth throughout the forecast period. Increasing awareness among the consumers about benefits of sterilization over preservatives along with technical developments in food & beverage sectors are majorly driving the market growth in the forecast years. Beside North America, Asia-Pacific food ingredients sterilization market will experience a lucrative growth and is estimated to generate ample growth opportunities in the coming years. This expected growth is majorly owing to increasing consumption of packaged & processed food in the Asia-Pacific region.

Prominent players in the global food ingredients sterilization market

The prominent participants in the global food ingredients sterilization market include Wenda Ingredients, Cosmed Group, Evonik industries AG, Arkema, AkzoNobel N.V., Balchem Inc., Namah Steam Sterilization, Solvay S.A., Sterigenics and Hansol Chemical among many others.

