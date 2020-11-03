Eggshell Membrane Market Will Account For $192.5 Million with a CAGR of 10.1%

Glance at the Market Scenario Before and After COVID-19 Pandemic:

A new report published by Research Dive deliberates the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global eggshell membrane market. Before the outbreak of the pandemic, the market was estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2019 to 2026. However, the sudden outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic has given a downfall to the market. Our analysts have estimated that the market will witness a decline in the growth rate and is estimated to reach up to 9.6% post-COVID-19 crisis. Various governments across the globe have shut down to contain the spread of the virus, which is expected to impede the market growth.

Current Face of the Market during COVID-19 Crisis:

Previously, the market was estimated to garner a revenue of $111 million in 2020. However, in the present situation, i.e. in 2020, the market is predicted to garner a revenue of $83.3 million. The shutting down of various industries has obstructed business operations, which is creating a huge disruption on the global market and thus, affecting the industry growth. The major reasons for the decline in the market growth are availability of other goods such as animal proteins, plant proteins, and dairy-based proteins which act as alternatives to eggshell membrane. Furthermore, glycosaminoglycan and proteins that are extremely important for retaining muscle tissue and healthy joints are contained in the eggshell membrane. This will generate significant demand during the forecast period in the eggshell membrane industry.

Post COVID-19 Scenario of the Market:

According to analysts, the global eggshell membrane market is anticipated to observe substantial decline in 2020 and the market is predicted to recover by Q1/Q2 2022 after the end of COVID-19 crisis. The market is predicted to grow post pandemic due to increasing demand for its diverse properties in various industries across the globe.

In this volatile situation, many market players in eggshell membrane industry are constantly taking efforts to meet the suppliers’ demand. For instance, Stratum Nutrition, a leading manufacturer of advanced and commercialized eggshell membrane has taken crucial steps in order to ensure staff’s well-being and to maintain the capacity to supply nutritious food during the pandemic. Hence, it is expected to propel the growth of the global eggshell membrane market post-COVID-19 pandemic.

