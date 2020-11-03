Increasing Demand of Thermal Spray Coatings in Automotive Industry Expected to Boost the Growth of Thermal Spray Coatings Market

According to the recent report published by Research Dive, the global thermal spray coatings market is expected to generate a revenue of $12,749.2 million at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

This is a comprehensive report that delivers brief overview of the current scenario of the market. The report includes significant aspects of the market from growth factors, challenges, other market dynamics, and restraints to various opportunities during the forecast period. The report also provides all the market figures making it easier and helpful for the new participants to understand the market.

The automotive sector uses thermal spray coating for multiple parts of the vehicle and its ever-growing applications in the automotive sector are the factors enhancing the market growth. Growing consumer purchasing power and improving the standard of living are other factors impacting the rise of the thermal spray coatings market.

It is extremely difficult to assess the material has properly absorbed the coating or is it properly applied as there is no method other than visual assessment. The thermal spray coating procedure requires an extremely high priced apparatus which causes a major strain on firms and increases expenditure.

Growing applications in multiple industries, rising environmental concerns, and growing demand for longer PLC are expected to create market opportunities.

The report divided the market into different segments based on material, process, end-use industry, and regional analysis.

Ceramics segment to become the most lucrative

As per the report, ceramics segment is expected to register a significant revenue during the upcoming years. The main reason behind this growth is the benefits of the ceramics materials as well as its wide adoption. The benefits of the material include thermal resistance, easy availability, corrosion prevention, cost-efficiency, and wear resistance.

Flame spraying segment to be the most profitable

The flame spraying segment is anticipated to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Flame processing is extensively used for the prevention of corrosion and to enhance & improve the overall performance of a surface. Another reason behind this growth is the easy availability of raw materials used in flame spraying such as zinc, steel, bronze, nickel, molybdenum materials, and aluminum make the process cost-effective.

Automotive sector to witness the highest growth

The automotive sector is expected to grow at a fast pace in the upcoming years. Increased demand for vehicles across the globe, which has caused a significant rise in annual automobile production is one of the major contributors behind the growth of this segment.

North America to dominate the market

The report also enlists the most significant players of the market which include Integrated Global Services, APS Materials Inc., Morgan Advanced Materials, CoorsTek Inc., DuPont., 3M, KCC CORPORATION., A&A Thermal Spray Coatings Inc., Linde plc, and Fosbel Inc.

The report also summarizes many important aspects including latest strategic developments, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, financial performance of the key players, SWOT analysis, and product portfolio.

