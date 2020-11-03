Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Ophthalmic Drugs market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Ophthalmic Drugs Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Ophthalmic Drugs market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Ophthalmic Drugs Market by Drug Class (Anti-inflammatory Drugs (Non Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs and Steroids), Anti-Infective Drugs (Anti-Fungal Drugs, Anti-Bacterial Drugs, Anti-Viral Drugs, and Others), Anti-Glaucoma Drugs (Alpha Agonist, Beta Blockers, Prostaglandin Analogs, Combined Medication, and Others), Anti-Allergic Drugs, and Others), by Type (Prescription Drugs and Over-the-Counter Drugs), by Disease Indication (Dry Eye, Allergies, Glaucoma, Retinal Disorders, Inflammation/ Infection, Uveitis, and Others), and by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Sales, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the ophthalmic drugs market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2020 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the ophthalmic drugs market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the ophthalmic drugs market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the ophthalmic drugs market, we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein drug class, type, disease indication, distribution channel, and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launches, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on the global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the ophthalmic drugs market by segmenting the market based on drug class, type, disease indication, distribution channel, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2024. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa with its further divided into major countries.

Some of the leading players in ophthalmic drugs market include Allergan Plc, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Bayer AG, F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Kyowa Hakka Kirin Co., Ltd., Valent Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Johnson and Johnson Vision Care, Inc. and Shire Plc.

This report segments the global ophthalmic drugs market as follows:

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market: Drug Class Segment Analysis

Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs

Steroids

Anti-Infective Drugs

Anti-Fungal Drugs

Anti-Bacterial Drugs

Anti-Viral Drugs

Others

Anti-Glaucoma Drugs

Alpha Agonist

Beta Blockers

Prostaglandin Analogs

Combined Medication

Others

Anti-Allergic Drugs

Others

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market: Type Segment Analysis

Prescription Drugs

Over-the-Counter Drugs

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market: Disease Indication Segment Analysis

Dry Eye

Allergies

Glaucoma

Retinal Disorders

Inflammation/ Infection

Uveitis

Others

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market: Distribution Channel Segment Analysis

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Sales

Others

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

