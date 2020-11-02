Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Hybrid Fabrics market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Hybrid Fabrics Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Hybrid Fabrics market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Hybrid Fabrics Market: Report by Product (Glass/Carbon, Glass/Aramid, and Carbon/Aramid) and by End-Use Industry (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Construction industry, Sports & Recreational Equipment and Others (Agriculture and Architecture))-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the global hybrid fabrics market on a global and regional level. The research report presents a comprehensive valuation of the market, competition, opportunities, emerging trends, and industry-validated market figures. The study provides historic data of 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on volume (Million Tons) and revenue (USD Million).

The global hybrid fabrics market is likely to have prominent growth in the coming years and is anticipated to grow at a single-digit CAGR within the forecast period. There is immense scope in the hybrid fabrics market owing to a variety of applications, technological advancement and growing demand in the market. Hybrid fabrics have several attributes such as high stiffness, low maintenance, durability, non-conductivity, design flexibility, non-corrosiveness, and cost-saving. These attributes are creating need for hybrid fabrics market in countries such as the U.S., Japan, Brazil, Germany, and China. The use of hybrid fabrics reduces the weight of the final product and is stronger than the metallic part which will bolster the automotive and defense industry. The global hybrid fabrics market growth relatively depends on the construction and agriculture industry.

The global hybrid fabrics market has categorized on the basis of product and end-use. Based on the product, the hybrid fabrics market is segmented into glass/carbon, glass/aramid, and carbon/aramid. The integration of glass and carbon gives high compression strength and stiffness whereas glass and aramid, carbon and aramid provide good tensile strength. Based on the end-use industry, hybrid fabrics market caters to automotive, aerospace & defense, construction industry, sports & recreational equipment and others (agriculture and architecture). In the aerospace industry, the hybrid fabric is extensively used in tooling, brakes, cabin component and avionics. Hybrid fabrics are mainly used for the fabrication of the blades in the wind power generation industry. The presence of aerospace and defense industries in Europe resulting in the demand for hybrid fabrics and is anticipated to contribute maximum share across the globe.

One of the major factors which is driving the hybrid fabric market is the balance cost and performance of the hybrid fabric. The secondary factor is that hybrid fabric is environmentally friendly. These reasons have an enormous positive impact on the growth of automotive, aerospace & defense industries which ultimately surging the hybrid fabrics market. Some of the factors which might hamper the growth of hybrid fabrics market high technology cost and process amalgamated with the manufacturing of hybrid fabric.

The key players in the global hybrid fabric market are Royal DSM N.V. (Netherlands), SGL Group (Germany), Gurit (Switzerland), Hexcel Corporation (US), Exel Composites PLC (Finland), Solvay (Belgium), Textum Inc. (US), BGF Industries, Inc. (US), HACOTECH Gmbh (Germany), and Arrow Technical Textiles Pvt. Ltd. (India)

