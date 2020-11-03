Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dark Analytics market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Dark Analytics Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Dark Analytics market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers the forecast and analysis for the dark analytics market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2015-2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the dark analytics market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the dark analytics market on a global level.

This report offers comprehensive coverage of the global dark analytics market along with market trends, drivers, and restraints of the dark analytics market. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and the product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the dark analytics market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research team of industry experts.

The study provides a decisive view of the dark analytics market by segmenting the market based on component, deployment, applications, verticals, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2024. By component, the market is bifurcated into solutions and services. Services type is sub-segmented into training and support, consulting and system integration, and managed services. Deployment is segmented into cloud and on-premises. On the basis of application, the market is fragmented into marketing, operations, finance, and human resource. By verticals, the market is categorized into retail & e-commerce, BFSI, healthcare, travel & hospitality, government, telecommunication, and others. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of some of the key participants operating in the global dark analytics market include IBM Corp., SAP SE, Amazon Web Services, Micro Focus, Dell EMC, Microsoft, AvePoint, Teradata, Symantec, Datameer, IRI, SAS Institute, and Commvault, among others.

The report segments the global dark analytics market as follows:

Global Dark Analytics Market: Component Segment Analysis

Solution

Services

Consulting & System Integration

Training & Support

Managed Services

Global Dark Analytics Market: Deployment Segment Analysis

On-Premises

Cloud

Global Dark Analytics Market: Application Segment Analysis

Marketing

Finance

Operations

Human Resources

Global Dark Analytics Market: Vertical Segment Analysis

BFSI

Government

Healthcare

Retail and E-commerce

Telecommunication and IT

Travel and Hospitality

Others

Global Dark Analytics Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

