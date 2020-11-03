Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Polyetherimide (PEI) market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Polyetherimide (PEI) Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Polyetherimide (PEI) market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Polyetherimide (PEI) Market – By Form (Film, Sheet, Granule, Tube, and Rod), By Grade Type (Reinforced and Unreinforced), By Process Type (Injection Molding, Thermoforming, Extrusion, and Compression Molding), By End-User (Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Consumer Goods, Industrial, Medical, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Abstract

The global Polyetherimide (PEI) market value was estimated at 522 (USD Million) in 2019 and is projected at 715 (USD Million) by 2025. It is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 6.7% during the period from 2021 to 2026. The report offers valuation and analysis of Polyetherimide (PEI) market on a global as well as regional level. The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the industry competition, restraints, revenue estimates, avenues, current & emerging trends, and industry-validated market information. The report offers historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2021 to 2026 based on value (USD Million).

Introduction

Polyetherimide is a high performing polymer having ether links & imide groups in the polymer chain. Furthermore, the product is utilized in high-temperature applications in which heat dissipation is necessary. Apparently, the creep resisting and flame resisting features of the product has made it more popular as thermally conductive plastic.

Market Growth Drivers

Extensive use of polyetherimide as a cost-effective substitute of metals in compact electronic equipment will steer the growth of the market over the forthcoming years. Furthermore, polyetherimide also finds a spectrum of applications in transport, consumer goods, industrial, and medical sectors.

Apparently, a prominent growth in the automotive industry is projected to steer the polyetherimide (PEI) market trends over the forecast period. Furthermore, the product finds a slew of applications in bezels, interior parts of automotive, thermostat housings, bumpers, electromechanical systems, and lamp sockets. The massive use of the product in aerospace due to its heat resisting feature will proliferate the market demand over the ensuing years.

Asia Pacific To Dominate Overall Market Growth By 2025

The growth of the regional market over the forecast timeline is owing to the massive use of the product in the transport, healthcare, and electronics sectors in the region. Apart from this, the surge in the use of specialty polymers will create huge scope for the market in the region over the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the polyetherimide (PEI) market include Westlake Plastics Company, Zell-Metall GesmbH Engineering Plastics, Ensinger, RTP Company, SABIC, DXTech, Quadrant Group, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., GEHR Plastics, Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Nationwide Plastics, Inc., Rochling Group, Centroplast Engineering Plastics GmbH, PlastiComp, Inc., and Solvay.

The global polyetherimide (PEI) market is segmented as follows:

Based upon form:

Film

Sheet

Granule

Tube

Rod

Based upon the type of grade:

Reinforced

Unreinforced

Based on process type:

Injection Molding

Extrusion

Thermoforming

Compression Molding

Based on End-User industry:

Transportation

Electrical & Electronics

Consumer Goods

Medical

Industrial

Others

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Looking for more? Check out our repository for all available reports on Polyetherimide (PEI) in related sectors.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Polyetherimide (PEI) Market – By Form (Film, Sheet, Granule, Tube, and Rod), By Grade Type (Reinforced and Unreinforced), By Process Type (Injection Molding, Thermoforming, Extrusion, and Compression Molding), By End-User (Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Consumer Goods, Industrial, Medical, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580