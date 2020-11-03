Proteomics Market by Component (Reagents and Instruments) and by Application (Disease Diagnosis, Drug Discovery, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Proteomics market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Proteomics Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Proteomics market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the proteomics market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2016, 2017, and 2018 along with a forecast from 2021 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the proteomics market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the proteomics market on a global and regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the proteomics market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the proteomics market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research& development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the proteomics market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the proteomics market by segmenting the market based on component, application, and region. Based on the component, the proteomics market is bifurcated into reagents and instruments. Reagents are sub-segmented into spectroscopy, microarray, X-ray crystallography, electrophoresis, chromatography, protein fractionation reagents, immunoassay, and services. Instruments are sub-segmented into spectrometry, protein microarray, chromatography, surface plasmon resonance, electrophoresis, protein fractionation systems, and X-ray crystallography. The application segment is divided into disease diagnosis, drug discovery, and others.

The regional segment includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa, with it’s further divided into major countries including the U.S., Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India, and Brazil.

Some key players of the global proteomics market are Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation, Luminex Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Inc., GE Healthcare, Caprion Proteomics Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., and Waters Corporation, among others.

This report segments the global proteomics market into:

Global Proteomics Market: By Component

Reagents

Spectroscopy

Microarray

X-Ray Crystallography

Electrophoresis

Chromatography

Protein Fractionation Reagents

Immunoassay

Services

Instruments

Spectrometry

Protein Microarray

Chromatography

Surface Plasmon Resonance

Electrophoresis

Protein Fractionation Systems

X-ray Crystallography

Global Proteomics Market: By Application

Disease Diagnosis

Drug Discovery

Others

Global Proteomics Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

