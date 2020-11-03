Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cannabis Testing market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Cannabis Testing Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cannabis Testing market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The report covers forecast and analysis for the cannabis testing market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2020along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the cannabis testing market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the cannabis testing market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view on the cannabis testing market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions and mergers, new service type launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures, research and development, service type, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market.

The study provides a decisive view of the cannabis testing market by segmenting it based on product and software, a method of testing, end-user, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2024. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. This segmentation includes the demand for cannabis testing market based on all segments in all the regions and countries.

The key players in the global cannabis testing market are AB SCIEX LLC, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Waters Corporation, CannaSys, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, GenTech Scientific, Millipore Sigma, PerkinElmer, Inc., PharmLabs, LLC, and Cannabix Technologies, Inc.

Global Cannabis Testing Market: Products & Software Segment Analysis

Products

Analytical Instruments

Chromatography Instruments

Liquid Chromatography

Gas Chromatography

Others

Spectroscopy Instruments

Mass Spectrometry

Atomic Spectroscopy

Other Analytical Instruments

Consumables

Chromatography Columns

Standards & CRMS

Sample Preparation Products

Supplies & Accessories

Software (Cannabis LIMS)

Global Cannabis Testing Market: Method of Testing Segment Analysis

Potency

Heavy Metal

Terpene Profiling

Microbial Analysis

Pesticide Screening

Residual Solvent Screening

Genetic

Global Cannabis Testing Market: End-User Segment Analysis

Cannabis Testing Laboratories

Research Institutions

Cultivators

Drug Manufacturers and Dispensaries

Global Cannabis Testing Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

