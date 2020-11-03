High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) Market by Type (HFCS 42, HFCS 55, Others), by Application (Food and Beverage {Bakery, Confectionery, Dairy, Processed Foods, Beverages, Others}, Pharmaceutical, Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2015-2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on volume (Kilo Tons) and revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) market on a global level.

This report offers comprehensive analysis on global high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) market. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters five forces model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research team of industry experts.

The study provides a decisive view on the high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) market by segmenting the market based on type, application, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2024. Based on the type, high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) market is divided into HFCS 42, HFCS 55 and others. Based on application, the segmentation of high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) market is food and beverage, pharmaceutical and others. Food and beverage are further bifurcated into the bakery, confectionery, dairy, processed foods, beverages and others. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each region has been further segmented into countries such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, UAE and South Africa.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) market such as Cargill Inc., Tate & Lyle, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Global Sweeteners Holdings Limited, Showa Sangyo, Japan Corn Starch Co., Kerry Group Plc and COFCO International.

This report segments the global high fructose corn syrup (HFCS) market as follows:

Global High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) Market: Type Segment Analysis

HFCS 42

HFCS 55

Others

Global High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) Market: Application Segment Analysis

Food and Beverage

Bakery

Confectionery

Dairy

Processed Foods

Beverages

Others

Pharmaceutical

Others

Global High Fructose Corn Syrup (HFCS) Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

