Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the FMCG Packaging market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on FMCG Packaging Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the FMCG Packaging market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ FMCG Packaging Market by End-Products (Laminate Pouch, Zipper Pouch, Stand Pouch, Cling Film, BOPP Bags, Printing Bags, and Extrusion Laminates), by Raw Material (Aluminum, LDPE Coated, Uncoated Paperboard, Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET), and High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)), and by End-User Application (Food, Health Care, Personal Care, Anti-Aging And Beauty Products, OTC Products, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 – 2029

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the FMCG packaging market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2020 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the FMCG packaging market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the FMCG packaging market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the FMCG packaging market, we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein end products segment and the raw materials segment are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis in order to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new technology launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, technology and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on the global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers price trend analysis, the product portfolio of various companies according to the regions.

The study provides a decisive view of the FMCG packaging market by segmenting the market based on end products, raw materials, end-user application, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and the future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2024. The regional segmentation includes the historic and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East & Africa. This segmentation includes demand for FMCG packaging market based on all segments in all the regions and countries.

The report also includes detailed profiles of end players such as Albea, Ardagh Group, Bemis Company Inc, Berry Plastics Corporation, Ball Corporation, Amcor Ltd., Reynolds Group Holdings, Aptar Group, DS Smith Plc, CCL Industries Inc., Graham Packaging, and Toyo Seikan Kaisha Ltd. Some other participants include Crown Holdings Inc., MeadWestvaco Corporation, Tetra Pak International, Silgan Holdings, and Owens-Illinois Inc. and others.

This report segments the global FMCG packaging market as follows:

Global FMCG Packaging Market: End Products Segment Analysis

Laminate Pouch

Zipper Pouch

Stand Pouch

Cling Film

BOPP Bags

Printing Bags

Extrusion Laminates

Global FMCG Packaging Market: Raw Materials Segment Analysis

Aluminum

LDPE Coated

Uncoated Paperboard

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Global FMCG Packaging Market: End User Application Segment Analysis

Food

Health Care

Personal Care

Anti-Aging And Beauty Products

OTC Products

Others

Global FMCG Packaging Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

