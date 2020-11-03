Tunnel Automation Market by Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), by Tunnel Type (Railway Tunnel, Roadway Tunnel, and Others (Underwater Tunnel)), and by System (HVAC, Lighting & Power Supply Signalization, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2017-2024

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Tunnel Automation market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Tunnel Automation Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Tunnel Automation market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The report covers a forecast and an analysis for the tunnel automation market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2015 to 2020 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers, challenges, and restraints for the tunnel automation market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the tunnel automation market on a global level.

This report offers comprehensive coverage on the global tunnel automation market along with market trends, drivers, and restraints. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of the key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the tunnel automation market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary, and the primary research team of industry experts.

The study provides a decisive view of the tunnel automation market by segmenting the market based on component, tunnel type, system, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2024. By component, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The tunnel type segment comprises a railway tunnel, roadway tunnel, and others. By system, this global market is segmented into HVAC, lighting and power supply, signalization, and others. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa with their further division into the U.S., UK, Germany, France, India, China, Japan, and Brazil.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global tunnel automation market. The report includes the company profile of Johnson Controls, Siemens, ABB Group, Trane, Eaton, Honeywell, Sick AG, Philips Lighting, Swarco, and Kapsch, among others.

This report segments the global tunnel automation market as follows:

Global Tunnel Automation Market: Component Segment Analysis

Hardware

Software

Services

Global Tunnel Automation Market: Tunnel Type Segment Analysis

Railway Tunnel

Roadway Tunnel

Others

Global Tunnel Automation Market: System Segment Analysis

HVAC

Lighting & Power Supply

Tunnel Lighting

Power Supply

Signalization

Traffic Control Systems

Public Announcement

Alarm Systems

Others

Fire Detection Systems

Traffic Management Systems

Central Control and Monitoring Systems

Video Surveillance Systems

Incident Detection Systems

Communication Systems

Gas Detection Systems

Global Tunnel Automation Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

