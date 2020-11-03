Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Anti-Drone market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Anti-Drone Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Anti-Drone market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Anti-Drone Market by System (Neutralizing System and Detection System), by Technology (Electronic System, Laser System, and Kinetic System), and by End-User (Government, Military & Defense, Commercial, Critical Infrastructure, Households, Public Venues, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the anti-drone market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2021 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the Anti-Drone along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the anti-drone market on a global level.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global anti-drone market along with market trends, drivers, and restraints. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of the key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The global anti-drone market is segmented on the basis of the system, technology, end-user, and region. By type, the market is categorized into the neutralizing system and detection system. The neutralizing system segment is further classified into laser, drone rifles, jamming, drone capture nets, and interception. The detection system segment includes active optics, passive optics, RF emissions, radar-based, and acoustics. The technology segment includes an electronic system, a laser system, and a kinetic system. By end-user, the market includes government, military and defense, commercial, critical infrastructure, households, public venues, and others. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and the future trends and the market is estimated from 2021 to 2026. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each region has been further segmented into major countries, such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, and GCC Countries.

Some key participants operating in the global anti-drone market are Prime Consulting & Technologies, Blighter Surveillance Systems Ltd., BSS Holland BV, Thales Group, Liteye Systems, Inc., Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd., Saab AB, Theiss UAV Solutions, Lockheed Martin Corp., Security and Counterintelligence Group, DroneShield Ltd., Raytheon Co., and Dedrone, among others.

This report segments the global anti-drone market into:

Anti-Drone Market: System Analysis

Neutralizing System

Laser

Drone Rifles

Jamming

Drone Capture Nets

Interception

Detection System

Active Optics

Passive Optics

RF Emissions

Radar-Based

Acoustics

Anti-Drone Market: Technology Analysis

Electronic System

Laser System

Kinetic System

Anti-Drone Market: End-User Analysis

Government

Military and Defense

Commercial

Critical Infrastructure

Households

Public Venues

Others

Anti-Drone Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

