Food Traceability Market Trends, Analysis by Regions, Equipment, Technology, End User, Application, Focusing on Top key Players

Food traceability is a technology to identify the origin and source of food and food ingredients when the products are faulty. It allows food manufacturers to document and locate a product according to various stages and operations involved in the food manufacturing process. The operations involved in the manufacturing process are processing, handling and distribution of food products. A traceability system uses data and operations that maintain importantly and desired information about a product throughout the production chain. Food traceability includes two distinct components such as tracking and tracing. Tracing creates records of the history of food products throughout the entire food chain. Food tracking is the ability to identify the destination of a product, following its route from the manufacturing of the product to the final point of sale.

The food traceability market is growing at a faster pace owing to factors such as technologically advanced in developing countries and growing consumer concern for food safety. Moreover, these technologies are adopted by various end-users from developing countries due to increasing awareness. Stringent government legislative framework, certifications & standardizations with respect to food safety and production are the prominent factors driving the global food traceability market growth. However, the high cost of traceability technology and privacy issue for data security are the major factors hindering the growth of this market. Moreover, new smart technology for easy and universal accessibility may bring a unique opportunity for the food traceability market players over the forecast period.

Top Key Players Profiled in This Report:

Bar Code Integrators, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

Carlisle Technology

Cognex Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

MASS Group Inc.

Merit-Trax Technologies

Picarro, Inc.

SGS SA

The “Global Food Traceability Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the food traceability market with detailed market segmentation by equipment, technology, end user, application and geography. The global food traceability market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading food traceability market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global food traceability market is segmented on the basis of equipment, technology, end user and application. On the basis of equipment the global food traceability market is segmented into PDA with GPS, thermal printers, 2D & 1D scanners, tags & labels, sensors and others. Based on technology, the global food traceability market is bifurcated into RFID/RTLS, GPS, barcodes, infrared and biometrics. Based on end user, the global food tracebility market is catagorised on the basis of food manufacturers, warehouse/pack farms, food retailers, defense & security departments and others. On the basis of application, the food traceability market is classified into meat & livestock, fresh produce & seeds, dairy products. beverages, fisheries and others.

A detailed outline of the Global Food Traceability Market includes a comprehensive analysis of the various verticals of the businesses. North America, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, Africa, and Europe are considered for studies based on several terminologies.

It is expected to drive the Global Food Traceability Market over the betting period. This research report covers the market structure and its development prospects in the near future. After analyzing the major companies, the report focuses on new entrants contributing to the market growth. Most companies in the Global Food Traceability Market are currently using new technological trends in the market.

Finally, the researchers light up various ways to discover the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats affecting the growth of the Global Food Traceability Market. The feasibility of the new report is also measured in this research report.

