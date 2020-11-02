Osteosarcoma Treatment Market Analysis and Drug Pipeline Analysis with Key players

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Osteosarcoma Market

DelveInsight’s ‘Osteosarcoma-Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast–2030’ report deliver an in-depth understanding of the Osteosarcoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Osteosarcoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan. The Osteosarcoma market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted 7MM Osteosarcoma market size from 2017 to 2030. The Report also covers current Osteosarcoma treatment practice, market drivers, market barriers, SWOT analysis, reimbursement and market access, and unmet medical needs to curate the best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Osteosarcoma (also called osteogenic sarcoma) is the most common type of cancer that starts in the bones. The cancer cells in these tumors look like early forms of bone cells that normally helps in making new bone tissue, but the bone tissue in an osteosarcoma, which is not as strong as that of normal bones. Stages of osteosarcoma include: Localized-The tumor is only in the bone where it began and in the tissue around it. The tumor has not detectably spread to other parts of the body; Metastatic-The tumor has spread from the bone where it began to another part of the body. Most often, it spreads to the lungs or other bones; and Recurrent-Recurrent osteosarcoma is a tumor that has come back during or after treatment. It can come back in the same place where it started or in another part of the body. Osteosarcoma recurs most often in the lungs and rarely other bones. If there is a recurrence, the cancer may need to be staged again. This is called re-staging.

Osteosarcoma Treatment

In the current market scenario, the standard treatment for Osteosarcoma includes surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. Osteosarcoma is often treated with a combination of therapies that can include surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. Most patients with high-grade tumors receive about three months of chemotherapy, known as neo-adjuvant therapy, before surgery. Chemotherapy such as doxorubicin, cisplatin, high-dose methotrexate, and ifosfamide have antitumor activity in osteosarcoma.

Key players of the report

Sorrento Therapeutics

Y-mAbs therapeutics

Aurora BioPharma

Cellectar Biosciences

Osteosarcoma Pipeline

The dynamics of the Osteosarcoma market is anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, incremental healthcare spending across the world and also expects the launch of emerging therapies during the forecast period of 2020–2030. Companies across the globe are working towards the development of new treatment therapies for Osteosarcoma.

Osteosarcoma Report Scope

The report covers the descriptive overview of Osteosarcoma, explaining its etiology, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, genetic basis, and currently available therapies.

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Osteosarcoma epidemiology and treatment.

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Osteosarcoma is provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape.

A detailed review of the Osteosarcoma market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering the 7MM drug outreach.

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the 7MM Osteosarcoma market.

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Osteosarcoma Osteosarcoma Market Overview at a Glance Disease Background and Overview: Osteosarcoma (OS) Case Reports Epidemiology and Patient Population United States Epidemiology EU5 Epidemiology Japan Epidemiology Treatment of Osteosarcoma Unmet Needs Marketed Drugs Emerging Drugs Osteosarcoma: Seven Major Market Analysis Key Market Forecast Assumptions 7MM Market Outlook EU5 Market Drivers Market Barriers SWOT Analysis Reimbursement and Market Access KOL Views Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

