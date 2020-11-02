Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment Market Analysis and Drug Pipeline Analysis with Key players

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Market

DelveInsight’s “Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030″ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. The Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market report provides current treatment practices, emerging drugs, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market share of the individual therapies, current and forecasted Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market Size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets. The Report also covers current Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assesses the underlying potential of the market.

Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) is a rapidly progressive disease occurring in critically ill patients. The major complication in ARDS is marked by leakage of fluid into the lungs, making breathing difficult or impossible. Acute lung injury (ALI) is a common condition characterized by acute severe hypoxia that is not due to left atrial hypertension. The term ALI encompasses a continuum of clinical and radiographic changes that affect the lungs with the acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) representing the more severe end of this continuum. Despite advances in the understanding of the pathophysiology and management of ALI, it is still associated with high mortality. Out of total COVID-19 cases, the patients who are critically ill—very few and ranging from 1% to 4%—constitute the potential pool for ARDS. The causes of ARDS are divided into two categories: direct or indirect injuries to the lung. Some of the direct injuries to the lung include pneumonia, aspiration, trauma, and others. Whereas the indirect injuries to the lung include inflammation of the pancreas, severe infection (also known as sepsis), blood transfusions, burns, and medication reactions.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Treatment

The therapeutic market of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) in the seven major markets was USD 918.2 Million in 2017. The United States accounts for the highest market size of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), in comparison to the other 7 Major Markets, i.e., EU5 countries and Japan. Among the EU5 countries, Germany contributed the largest market share in EU5 countries, with 52.02%, followed by Italy (15.68%) in 2017.

Despite decades of research, treatment options for ARDS are restricted. Supportive care with mechanical ventilation remains the mainstay of management. There are relatively few treatments available for ARDS. Other treatment options, which the patients with ARDS are generally subjected include supplemental oxygen, prone positioning, use of paralytics, fluid management, and a technique called positive end-expiratory pressure (PEEP) to help push the fluid out of air sacs. These are combined with continuing treatment of the original illness or injury.

Because people with ARDS are less able to fight lung infections, they may develop bacterial pneumonia during the illness. Antibiotics are given to fight infection. Also, supportive treatment, such as intravenous fluid or food, may be needed.

Key players of the report

Faron Pharmaceuticals

BioMarck Pharmaceuticals

Athersys

APEPTICO Forschung und Entwicklung GmbH

Alexion Pharma

Bayer

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Pipeline

Expected launch of emerging therapies, such as Traumakine (Faron Pharmaceuticals) BIO-11006 (BioMarck Pharmaceuticals), MultiStem (Athersys), Solnatide (Apeptico Forschung und Entwicklung GmbH), PB1046 (PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals), etc. shall further create a positive impact on the market.

Interferon-beta-1a—also known as Traumakine; FP-1201-lyo; MR11A8; FP-1201; Recombinant Human IFN Beta-1a—is under development by Faron Pharmaceuticals as its lead drug candidate. It is a lyophilized powder form of recombinant human IFN beta-1a reconstituted in water for injection. It is administered intravenously, and targets the Interferon-beta receptor 1, activating its action. In January 2018, Faron Pharmaceuticals received Fast Track designation from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Traumakine, for the treatment of ARDS. It is being investigated in three clinical trials, i.e. World Health Organization’s (WHO) Solidarity trial, global REMAP-CAP trial, and the US HIBISCUS trial for the treatment of COVID-19 and ARDS.

Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome Report Scope

The report covers the descriptive overview of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) , explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) market

Table of content

Key Insights Executive Summary of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) : Market Overview at a Glance Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) : Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) Treatment Marketed Products Emerging Therapies Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) : Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

