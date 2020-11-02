Rugged Expansion Foreseen by Food Flavor Enhancer Market During 2019 – 2029

Food Flavor Enhancer Market: Market Outlook

Food flavor enhancer is used in different food products to enhance the existing flavor of the flavors of the food. The food flavor enhancer is widely utilized for the various food products including soups, sauces, ready meals, dairy products, beverages, and others. The food flavor enhancer is available in both liquid and powder form and extracted from the various sources including the plant-based sourced and microorganisms. The common food flavor enhancer is the monosodium glutamate and varieties of salt.

The demand for food flavor enhancer is continuing to rise as the consumption of ready to eat meals and convenience food is growing. The food flavor enhancers are mostly used for savory products to develop the taste of soups, sauces and other products. For instance, monosodium glutamate is prominently used in protein-rich food such as fish, meat, and milk. The consumer across the world are fascinated by the different tastes and flavors of the food products which is positively impacting the growth of the food flavor enhancer market. The wide applicability of the flavor enhancer is also another growth factor for the food flavor enhancer market.

The growing preference for the ready to eat meals is fueling the growth of the food flavor enhancer market

The food flavor enhancer market is driven by the growing consumption of the ready to eat meals and convenience food products. The food flavor enhancer is common to use in ready to eat food products as the consumer are mostly favoring the taste in their limited time. The working population is mostly preferring the convenience food products and manufacturers are aware of the consumer needs and increasing the production of the food flavor enhancers. Moreover, the growing preference for the natural and plant-based flavor enhancer in the developed regions is offering a beneficial opportunity to the food flavor enhancer market. Countries including the U.S., Germany, U.K., France, and other developed countries are inclining towards the consumption of natural, clean labels, and plant-based food products which is a potential growth factor for the food flavor enhancer. However, the growing negative influence towards the use of food additives used is among the restraining factor for the food flavor enhancer market.

Global Food Flavor Enhancer Market: Segmentation

On the basic of form, the global food flavor enhancer market has been segmented as –

Powder

Liquid

On the basic of product type, the global food flavor enhancer market has been segmented as –

Glutamates

Hydrolyzed Vegetable Protein

Yeast Extract

Others

On the basic of source, the global food flavor enhancer market has been segmented as –

Plant-based

Yeast

Seaweed

Synthetic

On the basic of end use, the global food flavor enhancer market has been segmented as –

Bakery & Confectionery

Soup and Sauces

Meat and Seafood

Ready Meals

Dairy Products

Beverages

Global Food Flavor Enhancer Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of food flavor enhancer market are B & G Foods, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Cargill, Givaudan, Ajinomoto Group, Kerry Group, DSM, A & B Ingredients, Griffith Foods, Nikken Foods USA, and others.

Opportunities for Market Participants in the Food Flavor Enhancer Market-

As the demand for the taste enhancer in processed foods is growing at the international level, the market participants will be getting a beneficial opportunity in the global food flavor enhancer market during the forecast period. Since the consumption of western foods with added taste and flavor is increasing in emerging economies, this is offering a better market scenario to the manufacturers in the global food flavor enhancer market.

Global Food Flavor Enhancer Market: Regional Outlook

North America is leading in the global food flavor enhancer market by showing the highest value share due to the high number of manufacturers of food flavor enhancers in the region. Whereas, Europe is followed by North America is also showing the significant value share in the global food flavor enhancer market and the major reason is growth in consumption of ready meals in the region. However, South and East Asia are displaying the highest growth in the global food flavor enhancer market due to increasing spending on food products and changes in consumer lifestyle in the regions.