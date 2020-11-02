Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market to Develop Rapidly by 2019 – 2029

Insoluble Dietary Fibers: Market Outlook

Insoluble dietary fibers help to pass the stool more quickly through the stomach and intestine by adding bulk to it. These fibers can be found more easily in various foods such as vegetables, wheat bran, and whole grains. The use of insoluble dietary fibers in the bakery and confectionary segment for the preparation of bakery products has increased drastically as it makes the bakery products such as bread, pasta, nutritional bars and weight management supplements more nutritional and healthy. Cellulose fiber, a type of insoluble dietary fiber, has an increasing demand across the globe. The manufacturers of insoluble dietary fibers provide cellulose fiber for various industries such as the food industry, feed industry, and pharmaceutical industry.

The established economies in North America have the highest demand for the insoluble dietary fibers for the fortification of various nutritional products. The countries like the U.S. and Canada have an increasing demand for nutritional food and supplements having insoluble dietary fibers in it. The awareness about nutritional supplements and dietary supplements and its benefits of consumption is very high in North America. hence North America holds various opportunities for the manufacturers in the insoluble dietary fibers market.

Increasing Demand for Functional Foods and Government Initiatives Are Driving the Market Growth

Various regulatory bodies in different countries in collaboration with respective governments are taking the initiative to increase awareness about the benefits of consumption of national supplements and dietary fibers. The increase in awareness among the consumers is subjected to increase the demand for insoluble dietary fiber fortified food which includes bakery products and nutritional bars and supplements. These factors are among the most crucial factors which are anticipated to boost the market growth and demand for the insoluble dietary fibers across the globe.

The availability of sources also plays an important role in this market. Cereals and grains such as wheat, rice, oat, bran, and corn are available in the large quantity for the production of insoluble dietary fibers. The crop yield of cereals and grains is also high when compared to the other sources which include fruits and seeds. This availability of raw material in the form of cereals and grains is expected to propel the market for insoluble dietary fibers over the forecasted period.

Global Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Nature, the global insoluble dietary market has been segmented as,

Natural Insoluble Dietary Fibers

Synthetic Insoluble Dietary Fibers

On the basis of Type, the global insoluble dietary fibers market has been segmented as,

Cellulose

Hemicellulose

Chitin & Chitosan

Lignin

Resistant Starch

Bran

On the basis of Source, the global insoluble dietary fibers market has been segmented as,

Cereals & Grains

Legumes

Vegetables

Fruits

On the basis of End Use, the global insoluble dietary fibers market has been segmented as,

Food

Feed

Pharmaceuticals

Global Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market: Market Participants

The market participants in the global insect protein market identified across the value chain include Roquette Freres, Cargill Inc, Aracher Daniels Midland Company, Ingredion Incorporated, Vivastar, Südzucker Ag, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Sunopta Inc., Grain Processing Corporation, J. Rettenmaier & Söhne Gmbh & Co. Kg, Vitacel, Cenergy, Tate & Lyle, and Litesse among the other insect protein manufacturers.

Opportunities for Market Participants in the Global Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market

The global insoluble dietary is witnessing the growth owing to increasing in the demand form the functional food segment and growing health concern of the consumers. The population with cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and gastrointestinal problems increasing, and thus the consumers are switching to healthy diets which includes the insoluble dietary fibers. This is expected to increase the demand for the insoluble dietary fibers over the forecasted period.

The major players in the global insoluble dietary fibers markets are heavily investing in the research & development for the treatment of obesity, diabetes, digestive problems, cardiovascular problem, and high cholesterol. This is providing growth opportunities for the market participants in the global insoluble dietary fibers market over the forecasted period. Moreover, government regulations and the increasing technological development and stability are positively impacting the demand for the insoluble dietary fibers across the globe. The increasing number of health-conscious consumers and the growing standard of living is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the global insoluble dietary fibers market.