Fermentates Market to be at Forefront by 2019 – 2029

Fermentates Market: Market Outlook

Fermentates is a food safety ingredients which are produced by the variety of raw material through the microorganism. Fermentates are used to protect the food products from the fungal activities. The fermentates are used in various food products as the fungal activity increasingly spread over every type of food. The growing health concern due to the fungal intoxication in food products is among the growth factor for the increasing use of fermentates in food products. The fermentates comprise the vital microorganism cluster which can remove the possible fungal activity on food products.

The fermentates are increasingly recognized as a prominent solution to save food products from fungal and microbial poisoning. The fermentates are also the more natural and less synthetic solution for food safety as per the consumer demands. Since the fermentates are produced from the fermented process, it is considered a health beneficial ingredient solution for food safety purposes. The consumer is seeking food products with an extended shelf life to suit with their rapid lifestyle, which is presumed to be the potential growth trend for the fermentates market.

Consumer shift towards the healthy lifestyle is flourishing the demand for the fermentates in market

The fermentates market is driven by increasing consumer inclination towards health and wellbeing. The consumer is avoiding junk and unhealthy food products and moving towards the more effective food products. As the fermentates are used to remove food spoilage and microbial activity, the food manufacturers are utilizing the fermentates during the food processing to produce more healthy foods. Moreover, the ongoing trend of go natural is another driving factor for the fermentates market. The manufacturing process of fermentates ingredient contains the no or less chemical compounds which are considered as a relevant ingredient solution for natural food consumption. The growing concern of sustainability is another prominent growth factor for the fermentates market. Food spoilage is one of the key issues for the food and beverage industry which led to food waste along with the economic losses for the consumers and manufacturers. The fungal contamination can be bump into at the different stages of the food chain including the post-harvested, during processing or storage. The fermentates is a viable solution for this fungal contamination during every step of food processing. However, the availability of low-cost substitutes for the fermentates is hampering the growth of the fermentates market.

Global Fermentates Market: Segmentation

On the basic of source, the global fermentates market has been segmented as –

Plants

Microorganisms

On the basic of end use, the global fermentates market has been segmented as –

Bakery

Dairy

Meat and Seafood

Culinary

Beverages Carbonated Non-Carbonated



On the basic of region, the global fermentates market has been segmented as –

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Global Fermentates Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of fermentates market are DuPont, Handary, Bayer Cropscience, BioDURCAL S.L, Ecogen Inc. USA, Chr. Hansen, HI-FOOD S.p.A, Mezzoni Foods, Nu Farm Inc. USA, BioNext sprl, Agra Quees Inc, and others.

Opportunities for Market Participants in the Fermentates Market-

As the concern of spoilage and fungal contamination in the food industry is rising at the international level, the market participants will be getting a beneficial opportunity in the global fermentates market during the forecast period. The demand for healthy food products is fueling as the more use of fermented ingredients is offering health benefits. This is offering a better market scenario to the manufacturers in the global fermentates market.

Global Fermentates Market: Regional Outlook

North America is leading in the global fermentates market by showing the highest value share due to the high apprehension towards food safety in the region. Europe is followed by North America is also showing the significant value share in the global fermentates market and the major reason is growth highly developed food and beverage industry in the region. However, South and East Asia are displaying the highest growth in the global fermentates market due to driving food processing industries in emerging economies and changes in consumer lifestyle in the regions.