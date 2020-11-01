Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Cognitive Security market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Cognitive Security Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Cognitive Security market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Cognitive Security Market By Component (Solutions and Services), By Security Type (Cybersecurity and Physical Security), by Vertical (Aerospace and Defense, Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Energy and Utilities, Government, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Retail, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Abstract

The report analyzes and forecasts the cognitive security market on the basis of component, security type, vertical, and regions. The study shows past data from 2015 to 2017 along with forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Billion). Assessment of market dynamics gives a brief thought about the drivers and restraints for the cognitive security market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the cognitive security market on a regional level.

The report gives a transparent view of the cognitive security market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of prominent vendors operative in the global cognitive security market. To understand the competitive landscape of cognitive security market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The report offer a market attractiveness analysis, wherein the component, security type, vertical, and regional segments are benchmarked based on their general attractiveness, market size, and growth rate.

The study provides a crucial view of the cognitive security market by segmenting the market based on component, security type, vertical, and regional segments. All the segments of cognitive security market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2024. In terms of component, the market is divided into solutions and services. Cybersecurity and physical security are two types of security. Among which, cybersecurity is further divided into application security, cloud security, endpoint security, and network security. On the basis of vertical, the market is fragmented into aerospace and defense, banking, financial services, and insurance, energy, and utilities, government, healthcare, it and telecom, manufacturing, retail, and others. The market is analyzed based on five regions namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The regions are also fragmented into major countries like the U.S., Canada, the UK, France, Germany, India, China, Japan, and Brazil.

The major participants for the cognitive security market include Intel Security, XTN, Symantec Corporation, Trend Micro, Inc., IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc, DXC Technology, CA Technologies, Inc., CSC, Logrhythm, Inc., Cato Networks Fortinet, Inc., Google, Amazon.com, Inc., and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. among others. Top players are concentrating on upgrading their products to cater to the increasing demand in the emerging markets.

The report segments the cognitive security market are as follows:

Global Cognitive Security Market: By Component

Solutions

Services

Global Cognitive Security Market: By Security Type

Cybersecurity

Application Security

Cloud Security

Endpoint Security

Network Security

Physical Security

Global Cognitive Security Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

