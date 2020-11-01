Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Solid State Transformer market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Solid State Transformer Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Solid State Transformer market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the solid state transformer market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2015, 2016, and 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the solid state transformer market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the solid state transformer market on a global level.

This report offers a comprehensive view of the global solid state transformer market along with market trends, drivers, and restraints of the market. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of the key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the solid state transformer market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the solid state transformer market by segmenting the market based on product, component, application, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2024. By product, this market includes power solid state transformer, traction solid state transformer, and distribution solid state transformer. By component, the solid state transformer market is classified into high-frequency transformers, converters, switches, and others. By application, the market includes electric vehicle charging, charging stations, traction locomotives, and alternative power generation. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some significant players of the global solid state transformer market are Cooper Power Systems, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd., General Electric Co., Alstom SA, Schneider Electric, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, among others.

This report segments the global solid state transformer market into:

Solid State Transformer Market: Product Analysis

Distribution Solid State Transformer

Traction Solid State Transformer

Power Solid State Transformer

Solid State Transformer Market: Component Analysis

Converters

AC to DC Converters

DC to AC Converters

DC to DC Converters

AC to AC Converters

Switches

SIC power Mosfets

Power Diodes

Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBTS)

Sic Power Thyristors

High-Frequency Transformers

Others

Solid State Transformer Market: Application Analysis

Traction Locomotives

Power (Distribution) Grid

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Stations

Alternative Power Generation

Wind Power

Solar Power

Tidal Power

Others

Solid State Transformer Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

