Quinoa Protein Market to Record an Exponential CAGR by 2020 – 2030

Quinoa Protein Market: Market Outlook

Quinoa protein is derived from the quinoa, which is a high nutritionally dense and balanced grain-like crop. Quinoa proteins act as a complete protein which contains all the nine essential amino acids and meet the high protein demands of consumers. Quinoa protein can be utilized in different food and beverage applications such as soups, sauces, gravies, juices, smoothies, dairy products, and others. Additionally, quinoa protein is also beneficial to use in dietary supplements owing to its health and nutritional benefits.

High protein diets are becoming favorable to the consumer, attributed to the growing consumer inclination towards health and fitness activities. Additionally, high protein diets also improve bone health and create important hormones in the body. The quinoa protein is emerging protein which has been getting rapid momentum across the food and beverage industry and capable to provide all the essential amino acids to the body. Furthermore, the growing consumption of keto diet, which is high protein low carb diet, is also promoting the use of quinoa protein in food products.

Increasing health conscious consumer around the globe is benefitting the quinoa protein market

The quinoa protein market is driven by the growing health consciousness among the consumers as the consumer is seeking nutritionally balanced food. The health-conscious consumer is particularly adopting the high protein diet to enhance the health and nutritional characteristics of the body. This is further flourishing the demand of protein-dense quinoa protein. Furthermore, quinoa protein is increasingly utilized as producing meat substitute products. Quinoa protein isolates contain the same amount of protein as animal protein and contain a similar texture of meat. As the trend of veganism of increasing the demand for a meat substitute product which is subsequently driving the growth of quinoa protein market. Moreover, quinoa protein can be used as an emulsifier in food industry, owing to its water-holding capacity. This beneficial property of quinoa protein is supported by the thriving trend of clean label, in which artificial food ingredient and additives are avoided. Quinoa protein is a suitable replacement of the artificial emulsifiers which further can be utilized in food applications. However, the availability of multiple substitutes of quinoa protein is hampering the growth of quinoa protein market.

Global Quinoa Protein Market: Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global quinoa protein market has been segmented as

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of type, the global quinoa protein market has been segmented as

Concentrate

Isolate

Hydrolyzed

On the basis of end-use, the global quinoa protein market has been segmented as

Food and Beverages Bakery & Confectionery Snacks & Cereals Meat Additives Beverages Others

Infant Nutrition

Sports Nutrition

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Others

On the basis of region, the global quinoa protein market has been segmented as

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Global Quinoa Protein Market: Key Players

Some of the key players of quinoa protein market are Andean Naturals Inc, CK Ingredients, Active Concepts LLC, Equinom, BI Nutraceuticals, Organic Meets Good (OMG), Formulator Sample Shop, Shaanxi Pioneer Biotech Co.,Ltd, St. Charles Trading, Inc., (Xi’an) Biochem Co.,Ltd, and others.

Opportunities for Market Participants in the Quinoa Protein Market-

Since the demand for High protein foods and ingredient are growing at the global level, the market participants will be getting a potential opportunity in the global quinoa protein market during the forecast period. The consumption of quinoa protein could boost by the high protein requirement by consumers. This is offering a better market scenario to the manufacturers in the global quinoa protein market.

Global Quinoa Protein Market: Regional Outlook

North America is leading in the global quinoa protein market by showing the highest value share due to the high consumption of high protein diets in the region. Whereas Europe, is followed by North America is also showing a significant value share in the global quinoa protein market and the major contributing factor is the vast consumer base of plant-based protein. However, South and East Asia are displaying the highest growth in the global quinoa protein market due to increasing per capita expenditure for food products along with growing health consciousness in these regions.

COVID-19 Impact on Global Quinoa Protein Market

The wide spread of COVID-19 disease has become the major restraining factor for the global economy and every industry is witnessing the slower growth at present time. Food and beverage industry is also has been highly affected by this global pandemic. The quinoa protein production is also hampered and majorly exaggerated the supply-chain activities. Moreover, there are also limited quinoa production due to lack of agricultural activities. Thus, the quinoa market would expected to witness the moderate impact due to COVID-19 disease.