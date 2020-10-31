Yogurt Culture Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2019 – 2029

Yogurt Culture: Market Outlook

The microorganisms are used to convert the milk into yogurt. These microorganisms are referred to as the yogurt cultures depending upon the microorganisms used. The live and active microorganisms are lactobacillus, bulgaricus, and streptococcus thermophiles, that converts the milk into yogurt during the fermentation. The milk that is used to produce yogurt is pasteurized to remove the harmful bacteria present in the milk before the fermentation.

The function of these probiotic bacteria is to ferment the lactose that is milk sugar to produce the lactic acid. The increasing amount of lactic acid lowers the pH of the milk and causes the clot and forms the soft gel-like texture of milk which is one of the characteristics of the yogurt. The lactic acid also produces the flavor compound which gives that unique taste to the yogurt. The yogurt culture plays an important role in the formation of yogurt and since past few years the consumer’s preference is shifting towards the safety and quality of the yogurt, thus the increasing preference for the high-quality culture has boosted the demand for yogurt culture.

Technology has Transformed the Future of Yogurt Culture Across the Globe

The probiotics are present in the fermented food products that enhance the health benefits and nutritional quotient of the products. The traditional process of the fermentation has involved the increased shelf life of the product but on the other hand, it also involves the risk of contamination and a lower rate of the controlled load of microorganisms. The technical advancement in the food processing industry has identified these issues and developed the alternate method such as microbial encapsulation method. This method has advantages such as less duration for fermentation and a high tolerance for the temperature fluctuation. The technological advancement has provided more efficient and innovative yogurt cultures. The enhanced functionality and the effectiveness owing to technological advancement has increased the demand for improvised yogurt cultures across the globe.

Global Yogurt Culture Market: Market Segmentation

On the basis of Type of Bacteria, the global yogurt culture market has been segmented as,

Cocci

Bacilli

Budding and Appendaged Bacteria

Others

On the basis of Nature, the global yogurt culture market has been segmented as,

Single Strain Type

Multi-Strain Type

On the basis of Function, the global yogurt culture market has been segmented as,

Acid Production

Flavor Production

Others

Global Yogurt Culture Market: Market Participants

The manufacturers operating the business of yogurt culture are BDF Natural Ingredients S.L., Biolacter, Inc, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, CSK food enrichment B.V., Dalton Biotecnologie S.R.L., DSM Group, Lallemand Inc., LB Bulgaricum, and Sacco System among the others in the yogurt culture market.

Opportunities for the Participants in the Yogurt Culture Market

The manufacturers of yogurt culture are continuously innovating the yogurt cultures which can provide the perfect balance between creaminess and taste in the yogurt for the fine experience of the consumers. The manufacturers are also innovating their products to increase the shelf life of the yogurt culture.

The consumers are demanding for the authentic products that add the value to their healthy lifestyle coupled with the indulgence experience. The consumers are seeking for the mild flavor yogurts with the same traditional aroma of the yogurt. The manufacturers of the yogurt culture have the lucrative opportunity to produces such yogurt culture blends that satisfies these trend and demand of the consumers. These yogurt cultures can be used for the application such as breakfast yogurt and yogurt drinks taken as a high protein snack.

The consumers are reducing their sugar content in the dairy products. The clean label is the new sign of a healthy product. Approximately half of the yogurt consumers choose yogurt with a short ingredient list over the one with a long list. Thus the manufactures of yogurt culture need to innovate the products with minimum ingredients that consumers can easily understand the content of the product. The demand for the improved texture and flavor in the yogurt is increasing and hence the manufacturer need to innovate and launch the yogurt cultures that can match the flavor and texture expectations of the consumers. Many consumers consider that homemade yogurt is healthier.