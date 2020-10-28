Favipiravir Market Will Worth US$ 213.5 Mn by 2027

According to the study carried out by Acumen Research & Consulting, “The global Favipiravir market is expected to reach US$ 213.5 Mn in 2027 with a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027“.

The Global Favipiravir Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Favipiravir Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Favipiravir.

The global economy has an effect of the COVID-19 pandemic, with various sectors facing difficulties like the Favipiravir market and its supply chain. The manufacturers face repeated operations with reduced capacity and shortages around the board. However, the need for reduced supply and continuous growth in order to cope with the pandemic is expected to increase the product deployment.

The segmentation covers every important aspect of the market that is essential for proper profiling and clarification. Additionally, the profiled region includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa and these regions are further bifurcated into their respective major economies for detailed analysis.

Along with these, for proper market understanding, the major aspects like economic, social, political, and environmental, along with the major regulations and standards in accordance with the Favipiravir market are covered. For the same, Porter’s five forces model, value chain analysis, cost structure analysis, and player positioning analysis are covered.

Competitive landscape is a vital feature which must be known to all key players. The report provides an overview of the competitive scenario of the global Favipiravir market to align both domestic and global competition. Market analysts have also outlined the overview and the main elements, including processes, production and product selection, of any major player in the global Favipiravir market. The study further analyses the companies based on main factors such as business size, market position, industry growth, sales, amount of production and income.

Market Participants

Beacon Pharmaceuticals (Bangladesh), Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited (Bangladesh), ChemRar Group, Cipla Limited (India), Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co., Ltd (Japan), Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (India), Hisun Pharm (China), Lasa Supergenerics Limited (India), Medivector, Inc (US), Sihuan Pharmaceuticals, and Zhejiang Hisun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd (China).

Market Segmentation

Market By Disease

Influenza Viruses

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS)

Ebola

Others

Market By End-User

Hospital

Clinics

Drug Store

Others

Market By Geography

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table Of Content

CHAPTER 1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

1.1. Definition and Scope

1.1.1. Definition of Favipiravir

1.1.2. Market Segmentation

1.1.3. List of Abbreviations

1.2. Summary

1.2.1. Market Snapshot

1.2.2. Favipiravir Market By Disease

1.2.2.1. Global Favipiravir Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison By Disease (2020-2027)

1.2.2.2. Global Favipiravir Market Revenue Share By Disease in 2019

1.2.2.2.1. Influenza Viruses

1.2.2.2.2. Coronavirus (COVID-19)

1.2.2.2.3. Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS)

1.2.2.2.4. Ebola

1.2.2.2.5. Others

1.2.3. Favipiravir Market By End-User

1.2.3.1. Hospital

1.2.3.2. Clinics

1.2.3.3. Drug Store

1.2.3.4. Others

1.2.4. Favipiravir Market By Geography

1.2.4.1. Global Favipiravir Market Revenue and Growth Rate Comparison by Geography (2020-2027)

1.2.4.2. North America Favipiravir Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.4.3. Europe Favipiravir Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.4.4. Asia-Pacific Favipiravir Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.4.5. Latin America Favipiravir Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

1.2.4.6. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Favipiravir Market Revenue and Growth Rate(2020-2027)

CHAPTER 2. MARKET DYNAMICS AND COMPETITION ANALYSIS

2.1. Market Drivers

2.2. Restraints and Challenges

2.3. Growth Opportunities

2.4. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

2.4.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

2.4.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

2.4.3. Threat of Substitute

2.4.4. Threat of New Entrants

2.4.5. Degree of Competition

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

2.6. Cost Structure Analysis

2.6.1. Raw Material and Suppliers

2.6.2. Manufacturing Process Analysis

2.7. Regulatory Compliance

2.8. Competitive Landscape, 2019

2.8.1. Player Positioning Analysis

2.8.2. Key Strategies Adopted By Leading Players

CHAPTER 3. MANUFACTURING PLANTS ANALYSIS

3.1. Capacity and Commercial Production Date of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.2. Manufacturing Plants Distribution of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.3. R&D Status and Technology Source of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019

3.4. Raw Materials Sources Analysis of Global Pure Cashmere Major Manufacturers in 2019

CHAPTER 4. Favipiravir MARKET By Disease

4.1. Global Pure Cashmere Revenue By Disease

4.2. Influenza Viruses

4.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3. Coronavirus (COVID-19)

4.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4. Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS)

4.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5. Ebola

4.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

4.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 5. Favipiravir MARKET By End-User

5.1. Global Pure Cashmere Revenue By End-User

5.2. Hospital

5.2.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.2.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3. Clinics

5.3.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4. Drug Store

5.4.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

5.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast, By Region, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 6. NORTH AMERICA Favipiravir MARKET BY COUNTRY

6.1. North America Favipiravir Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.2. North America Favipiravir Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

6.3. U.S.

6.3.1. U.S. Favipiravir Market Revenue and Forecast By Disease, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4. Canada

6.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Disease, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

6.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 7. EUROPE Favipiravir MARKET BY COUNTRY

7.1. Europe Favipiravir Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.2. Europe Favipiravir Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

7.3. UK

7.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Disease, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4. Germany

7.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Disease, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.5. France

7.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Disease, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.6. Spain

7.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Disease, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.7. Rest of Europe

7.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Disease, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

7.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 8. ASIA-PACIFIC Favipiravir MARKET BY COUNTRY

8.1. Asia-Pacific Favipiravir Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.2. Asia-Pacific Favipiravir Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

8.3. China

8.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Disease, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4. Japan

8.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Disease, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5. India

8.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Disease, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6. Australia

8.6.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Disease, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.6.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7. South Korea

8.7.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Disease, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.7.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.8. Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.8.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Disease, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

8.8.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 9. LATIN AMERICA Favipiravir MARKET BY COUNTRY

9.1. Latin America Favipiravir Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.2. Latin America Favipiravir Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

9.3. Brazil

9.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Disease, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4. Mexico

9.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Disease, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5. Rest of Latin America

9.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Disease, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

9.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 10. MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA Favipiravir MARKET BY COUNTRY

10.1. Middle East & Africa Favipiravir Market Revenue and Growth Rate, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.2. Middle East& Africa Favipiravir Market Revenue Share Comparison, 2020 & 2027 (%)

10.3. GCC

10.3.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Disease, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.3.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4. South Africa

10.4.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Disease, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.4.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5. Rest of Middle East & Africa

10.5.1. Market Revenue and Forecast By Disease, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

10.5.2. Market Revenue and Forecast By End-User, 2020 – 2027 ($Million)

CHAPTER 11. COMPANY PROFILE

11.1. Beacon Pharmaceuticals

11.1.1. Company Snapshot

11.1.2. Overview

11.1.3. Financial Overview

11.1.4. Product Portfolio

11.1.5. Key Developments

11.1.6. Strategies

11.2. Beximco Pharmaceuticals Limited

11.2.1. Company Snapshot

11.2.2. Overview

11.2.3. Financial Overview

11.2.4. Product Portfolio

11.2.5. Key Developments

11.2.6. Strategies

11.3. ChemRar Group

11.3.1. Company Snapshot

11.3.2. Overview

11.3.3. Financial Overview

11.3.4. Product Portfolio

11.3.5. Key Developments

11.3.6. Strategies

11.4. Cipla Limited

11.4.1. Company Snapshot

11.4.2. Overview

11.4.3. Financial Overview

11.4.4. Product Portfolio

11.4.5. Key Developments

11.4.6. Strategies

11.5. Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co., Ltd

11.5.1. Company Snapshot

11.5.2. Overview

11.5.3. Financial Overview

11.5.4. Product Portfolio

11.5.5. Key Developments

11.5.6. Strategies

11.6. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

11.6.1. Company Snapshot

11.6.2. Overview

11.6.3. Financial Overview

11.6.4. Product Portfolio

11.6.5. Key Developments

11.6.6. Strategies

11.7. Hisun Pharm

11.7.1. Company Snapshot

11.7.2. Overview

11.7.3. Financial Overview

11.7.4. Product Portfolio

11.7.5. Key Developments

11.7.6. Strategies

11.8. Lasa Supergenerics Limited

11.8.1. Company Snapshot

11.8.2. Overview

11.8.3. Financial Overview

11.8.4. Product Portfolio

11.8.5. Key Developments

11.8.6. Strategies

11.9. Medivector, Inc

11.9.1. Company Snapshot

11.9.2. Overview

11.9.3. Financial Overview

11.9.4. Product Portfolio

11.9.5. Key Developments

11.9.6. Strategies

11.10. Sihuan Pharmaceuticals

11.10.1. Company Snapshot

11.10.2. Overview

11.10.3. Financial Overview

11.10.4. Product Portfolio

11.10.5. Key Developments

11.10.6. Strategies

11.11. Others

11.11.1. Company Snapshot

11.11.2. Overview

11.11.3. Financial Overview

11.11.4. Product Portfolio

11.11.5. Key Developments

11.11.6. Strategies

CHAPTER 12. RESEARCH APPROACH

12.1. Research Methodology

12.1.1. Initial Data Search

12.1.2. Secondary Research

12.1.3. Primary Research

12.2. Assumptions and Scope

