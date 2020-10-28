Pipe Vises Market Pegged for Robust Expansion during 2030

Pipe Vises Market: Introduction

Pipe vises are mechanical apparatus employed for securing pipes to enable work to be performed on it. Pipe vises have one fixed jaw and the other movable, both in parallel position, threaded in and out by a screw and lever. Pipe vises are a tools mainly used by plumbers, often employed to hold pipes in place for cutting, threading, reaming and welding.

There are two main types of pipe vises chain and yoke. The yoke type vise implements a screw for clamping the pipe, whereas the chain style uses a chain to secure the pipe. The pipe vises are bolted onto the top of workbench or may be portable with tripod stand.

Pipe Vises Market: Dynamics

The continuously increasing demand from construction industry is a primary driving factor for the growth in demand for pipe vises market. Continuously rising population across the globe is boosting the construction activities across the globe. Which is subsequently expected to bolster the demand for pipe vises during the forecast period.

The government authorities in countries across the globe are investing significantly for infrastructure development activities in order to comply with rising demand from increased urban population. This is projected to create positive growth prospects for the growth of pipe vises market.

The pipe vises require skilled personnel to perform cutting, threading, welding, etc. operations on pipes with precision. This factor is expected to create hindrance in the pipe vises market growth. Moreover, the prominence of rental and leasing services for is also a significant factor expected to hamper pipe vises market growth.

The increasing demand of pipe vises operated with electricity over manual is likely to fuel the market growth. Furthermore, presence of large number of regional and domestic manufacturers create highly competitive environment in the global pipe vises market. The manufacturers are focusing on developing pipe vises with implementation of electrical and electronic components for easy maneuverability and efficient operation for threading, cutting, welding or reaming of the pipes.

The pipe vises market has been currently impacted to a negative extent owing to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have resulting in the retardation of industrial production output stalling the flow of equipment and consumables for the respective industries. The revival from the current downtime is anticipated within next 4-6 quarters of the current fiscal.

Pipe Vises Market: Segmentation

The global pipe vises market can be segmented by operation, holding Type, pipe diameter, and closing type.

On the basis of vise type, the global pipe vises market van be segmented as:

Benchtop Vises

Portable Vises

On the basis of material type, the global pipe vises market van be segmented as:

Cast Iron

Ductile Iron

Aluminum

On the basis of holding type, the global pipe vises market van be segmented as:

Yoke Vises

Chain Vises

On the basis of operation, the global pipe vises market van be segmented as:

Mechanical

Hydraulic

Pneumatic

Electric

On the basis of closing type, the global pipe vises market van be segmented as:

Screw

Lever

Camshaft

Pipe Vises Market: Regional Outlook

Europe is expected to account for a significant market share in the global pipe vises market. The same is attributable to substantial growth in the construction industry coupled with increasing government spending on infrastructure development activities in the countries from the region. Furthermore, investments for refurbishment of ageing infrastructures in the countries such as, Germany, Italy, etc. are fueling the pipe vises market growth.

North America is also expected to hold significant share in the global market owing to the prevalence of large number global and regional players in the region. The growth is attributable to growth in the U.S. Since, the U.S. construction industry is among world’s largest annual expenditure over 1.2 Trillion, it is expected to fuel pipe vises market growth to healthy extent.

Asia Pacific is also expected to provide lucrative growth opportunity for the interested stakeholders on the back of flourishing construction industry, rapid industrial growth, etc. The increasing focus of global players towards shifting of their manufacturing bases in the South East Asian countries is also expected to create growth virtues for the pipe vises market growth.

Pipe Vises Market: Key Market Participants

Wilton

HILMA Romheld GmbH

Kurt Manufacturing

Wenzhou Tripod Instrument Manufacturing

Effecto Group

Carminati Morse Snc

Raptor Workholding Products

Lang Werkzeugtechnik GmbH

SAV Workholding and Automation

SPREITZER GmbH & Co. KG

Romheld GmbH Friedrichshutte

LANG Technik GmbH