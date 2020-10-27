Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Industrial Analytics market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Industrial Analytics Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Industrial Analytics market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the industrial analytics market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data for 2015, 2016, and 2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints for the industrial analytics market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the industrial analytics market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the industrial analytics market, we have included a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the industrial analytics market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

Industrial analytics market is segmented based on software, analytics tools, vertical, and region. Software segment included in this market are operational analytics, marketing analytics, customer analytics, risk analytics, financial analytics, and workforce analytics. Industrial tools segment includes predictive, prescriptive, descriptive, and diagnostic. The vertical segment includes manufacturing, energy, retail, telecommunications and IT, transportation and logistics, and others. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa with its further fragmented into major countries including the U.S., France, UK, Germany, China, India, Japan, and Brazil.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook including company profiles of the key participants operating in the global industrial analytics market. Key players profiled in this report include Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, General Electric Company, Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines Corporation, SAP SE, Cisco Systems, Inc., Oracle Corp, Intel Corp., Hitachi Ltd., TIBCO Software, Inc., and among others.

The report segments the global industrial analytics market as follows:

Global Industrial Analytics Market: Software Segment Analysis

Operational Analytics

Marketing Analytics

Customer Analytics

Risk Analytics

Financial Analytics

Workforce Analytics

Global Industrial Analytics Market: Analytics Tools Segment Analysis

Predictive

Prescriptive

Descriptive

Diagnostic

Global Industrial Analytics Market: Vertical Segment Analysis

Manufacturing

Energy

Retail

Telecommunications and IT

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Global Industrial Analytics Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

