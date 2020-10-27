Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Graph Database market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Graph Database Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Graph Database market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Graph Database Market by Solution (Software and Services) by Vertical (Financial Services, Manufacturing, Public Sector, Telecom, Retail, Travel and Hospitality, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020 -2029

Abstract

The report covers forecast and analysis for the graph database market on a global and regional level. The study provides historic data of 2015-2017 along with a forecast from 2018 to 2024 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints for the graph database market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the graph database market on a global level.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global graph database market along with, market trends, drivers, and restraints of the graph database market. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and the product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters five forces model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness. This report is prepared using data sourced from in-house databases, secondary and primary research team of industry experts.

The study provides a decisive view on the graph database market by segmenting the market based on the solution, vertical and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2018 to 2024. Based on a solution, the segmentation of the graph database market is Software and Services. Based on vertical; the segmentation of graph database market is Financial Services, Manufacturing, Public Sector, Telecom, Retail, Travel and Hospitality, and Others. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each region has been further segmented into countries such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Norway, China, India, Japan, Korea, Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Lebanon, Bahrain, and Jordan.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global graph database market such as Oracle, International Business Machines Corporation, Neo Technology, Inc., OrientDB, Franz Inc., DataStax, Sirma AI, ArangoDB GmbH, Sparsity Technologies, and Objectivity Inc.

This report segments the global graph database market as follows:

Global Graph Database Market: Solution Segment Analysis

Software

Services

Global Graph Database Market: Vertical Segment Analysis

Financial Services

Manufacturing

Public Sector

Telecom

Retail

Travel and Hospitality

Others

Global Graph Database Market: Regional Segment Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

The Middle East and Africa

