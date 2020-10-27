Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Barrier Packaging market.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the barrier packaging market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2021 to 2026 based on volume (Kilotons) and revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the barrier packaging market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the barrier packaging market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the barrier packaging market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers the product portfolio of various companies.

The study provides a decisive view of the barrier packaging market based on material, type, technology, application, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2021 to 2026. The regional segment includes the historical and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some major players operating in the global barrier packaging market include Schur Flexibles Group, Sealed Air, Amcor, Innovia Films, Charter Nex Films, ALPLA-Werke, Celplast Metallized Products, Daibochi Plastic, DuPont, Mondi, RPC Group, Prairie State Group, Berry Plastics, LINPAC Group, and Printpack.

This report segments the global barrier packaging market into:

Global Barrier Packaging Market: Material Analysis

Polyethylene (PE)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyamide (nylon)

Transparent High Barrier Films

Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

Others

Global Barrier Packaging Market: Type Analysis

Bags and Pouches

Stand-Up Pouch

Tray Lidding Film

Forming Webs

Wrapping Film

Blister Pack Base Webs

Global Barrier Packaging Market: Technology Analysis

Polymer Nanocomposites

Multi-Layer Film

ORMOCERS

Sustainable Barrier Coatings

Melamine-Based Barrier Coatings

Besela Barrier Film

Global Barrier Packaging Market: Application Analysis

Food Industry

Healthcare

Consumer Goods

Others

Global Barrier Packaging Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

