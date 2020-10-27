Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Dairy Herd Management market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Dairy Herd Management Market. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Dairy Herd Management market during the forecast period.

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Dairy Herd Management Market By Application (Health Management, Calf Management, Cow Comfort and Heat Stress Management, Breeding, Feeding, and Milk Harvesting), By Product (Standalone Software and Automated Dairy Management Systems), and By End-User (Cooperative Dairy Farms, Large-Scale Dairy Farms, and Small-Scale Dairy Farms)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020"2029

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the dairy herd management market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2021 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the dairy herd management market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the dairy herd management market on a global and regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the dairy herd management market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the dairy herd management market based on product, application, and end-user, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2021 to 2026. The regional segment includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa with its further classification into major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India, and Brazil.

Some major players of the global dairy herd management market are Afimilk, Valley Agricultural Software, Sum-It Computer Systems, FarmWizard, DeLaval, Allflex Group, Infovet, Alta Genetics, Lely S.a.r.l., GEA Group, and Dairymaster.

This report segments the global dairy herd management market into:

Global Dairy Herd Management Market: By Application

Health Management

Calf Management

Cow Comfort and Heat Stress Management

Breeding

Feeding

Milk Harvesting

Global Dairy Herd Management Market: By Product

Standalone software

Web-Based/Cloud-Based Software

On-Premises Software

Automated Dairy Management Systems

Herd Disease Management Systems

Cattle Management Systems

Feeding/Nutrition Management Systems

Reproductive Health Management Systems

Milk Management Systems

Global Dairy Herd Management Market: By End-User

Cooperative Dairy Farms

Large-Scale Dairy Farms

Small-Scale Dairy Farms

Global Dairy Herd Management Market: By Region

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

