Medical Gases and Equipment Market By Product (Medical Gases and Medical Gas Equipment), By Application (Therapeutic, Diagnostic, and Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Research), and By End-User (Home Healthcare and Hospitals)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the medical gases and equipment market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2021 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the medical gases and equipment market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the medical gases and equipment market on a global as well as regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the medical gases and equipment market, we have included competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the medical gases and equipment market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the medical gases and equipment market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the medical gases and equipment market by segmenting it based on application, product, end-user, and region. The regional segment includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some key players operating in the medical gases and equipment market globally are Linde Group, Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals, Praxair, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Atlas Copco, GCE Holding, Messer Group, SOL, Rotarex, SCI Analytical, and Amico Corporation.

This report segments the global medical gases and equipment market into:

Global Medical Gases And Equipment Market: By Product

Medical Gases

Medical Gases Mixtures

Carbon Dioxide and Oxygen Mixture

Helium and Oxygen Mixture

Nitrous Oxide and Oxygen Mixture

Other Medical Gas Mixtures

Pure Medical Gases

Oxygen Gas

Nitrous Oxide Gas

Nitrogen Gas

Carbon Dioxide Gas

Helium Gas

Others

Medical Gas Equipment

Compressors

Cylinders

Hose Assemblies and Valves

Manifolds

Masks

Vacuum Systems

Others

Global Medical Gases And Equipment Market: By Application

Diagnostic

Therapeutic

Respiratory Therapies

Therapies

Anesthesia Delivery

Cardiovascular Therapies

Others

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing and Research

Global Medical Gases And Equipment Market: By End-User

Home Healthcare

Hospitals

Global Medical Gases And Equipment Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

